Jeffrey Herlings crowned MXGP and Turkish GP king; Farres roars in MX2

Jeffrey Herlings takes the GP and the MXGP crown in Turkey, Guillem Farres on the right path to the MX2 title. Report and standings.

Jeffrey Herlings had already definitively Race 2 was ultimately a mere formality for the newly crowned 2026 MXGP champion: phenomenonhad already definitively wrapped up the title in Race 1, and with another triumph in the second moto he also secures the GP and completes a stellar weekend in Turkey (qualifying, double holeshot, both motos, the world title). Sixth crown, like Belgian Joël Robert (250cc king in the ’60s–’70s), and thus third all-time tied behind Italian legend Tony Cairoli with 9 titles and the greatest ever, Stefan Everts, with 10 world crowns. Back to the GP, the overall podium is completed by Tom Vialle and Romain Febvre, with a note for Italy: Andrea Bonacorsi (Ducati) stopped early due to food poisoning.

In MX2, Guillem Farres takes pole in qualifying, 2nd in Race 1 and the win in Race 2: his sixth GP triumph of 2026, ahead of Simon Laengenfelder and Liam Everts, and he records a key step forward in the overall standings. Also considering a tough Sunday for Sacha Coenen, so far the Spaniard’s main rival, but forced to double DNF after the crash in Race 1... The Triumph ace is dreaming, as is the British brand, which is also dominating the manufacturers’ standings. Here’s how the third-to-last round of the 2026 Motocross World Championship went.

MXGP: world crown and a dominated GP

Jeffrey Herlings clinched his sixth motocross title, his third in MXGP, in the best possible way, demolishing the competition without leaving even crumbs to his rivals. After winning the qualifying race, he sealed the deal in Race 1 with a victory that completed the job and allowed him to take the 2026 title, his first with Honda, with two and a half rounds to spare. Behind him there are a few encouraging signs for Tim Gajser, who is struggling with his Yamaha but takes 2nd place in this first moto, while third is Romain Febvre, the 2025 world champion who has officially surrendered the crown to the Honda rival.

Then it’s on to Race 2, with the best launch by Tom Vialle, but Jeffrey Herlings needs very little time to take the lead. The fight at the front ends almost immediately and the Honda duo quickly becomes untouchable, followed at a distance by Gajser, Jonass, Adamo, Febvre and the rest. A pity that things get a bit complicated for Gajser, who runs off-track (it wasn’t clear what happened) and drops out of the moto podium. Up front the French rookie is never too far from the new champion, in fact he’s practically on his tail in the last two laps... But it’s not enough to attack. Herlings wins again, Honda celebrates another 1-2, and the outgoing champion Romain Febvre is third.

MX2: the leader lays down the law

Holeshot for reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder, Guillem Farres responds immediately, but the German won’t let go and stays close until he can land the decisive pass. There’s no lack of drama: a nasty crash for Sacha Coenen on the triple jump, the KTM rider is in a lot of pain and is escorted to the nearby ambulance. A major blow for the rider who had been 2nd in the standings... Meanwhile, on track everything swings in Farres’ favor, even if he won’t secure the moto win. The 2025 MX2 champion will take the victory ahead of the current points leader, while the duel for third between Liam Everts and Camden McLellan will go to the latter.

Race 2 gets underway and Sacha Coenen explodes out front with the holeshot and the race lead, determined to make amends after what happened earlier. But it’s not a situation destined to last, as the effects of the crash are evident: the Belgian returns to the pits and ends his race early. Moments before, the MX2 points leader had taken command and from then on he checks out, imposing his law with no chance of reply on the Turkish track. With Laengenfelder 3rd and dealing with some issues, the GP victory also arrives, allowing a significant extension in the overall standings.