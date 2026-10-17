MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

KTM Prepares for an MX Revolution: What’s in Store for 2027

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP
Follow us on Google News
KTM is making big moves for the 2027 Motocross season, with a line-up that is still taking shape. While we wait for official confirmation, here’s what we know so far.
There is no shortage of changes in motocross ahead of next season’s World Championship. Following the Yamaha restructuring, KTM has also made an initial announcement: Joel Smets, world champion and the team’s long-serving manager, is leaving, with Scotsman Stefan Simpson taking his place. He brings plenty of experience: he has spent his entire career in motorsport, starting out as a mechanic for KTM before building up 15 years of experience in engineering and research and development. Over the last two years in particular, he has held a crucial development management role directly linked to the race team. As for the riders, the Coenen brothers’ move to the United States means the MXGP and MX2 programmes will need to be reshaped. The partnership with Team De Carli, reunited with KTM in 2024, remains firmly in place, with Andrea Adamo and Simon Laengenfelder the key riders carried over from the 2026 line-up. But some very intriguing names are on the way. You may not be surprised, as we’ve already mentioned them, but let’s take stock of the situation.

KTM MX reshuffles its line-up 

The initial connection with Yamaha goes beyond the restructuring of its programme. Latvian talents Janis and Karlis Reisulis are leaving the Iwata-based manufacturer and now look set to become two key riders in Mattinghofen’s new Motocross programme. Several industry sources, including Gate Drop and MX News, identify Janis, the younger brother, as the likely choice to join Simon Laengenfelder in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s MX2 team. Older brother Karlis is expected to race for Van Venrooy KTM, also on factory equipment. The names linked to the Rome-based operation run by Claudio and Davide De Carli—the brand’s “Italian division”—are also exciting. Andrea Adamo, whose rookie season has seen him improve steadily, is set to remain in MXGP, with Maxime Renaux, also leaving Yamaha, tipped to join him. Finally, there is a new face in MX2: Valerio Lata, who parted ways with Honda early this year, shortly after securing his eighth Italian title, and has been inactive ever since. Rumours emerged almost immediately, however, that one of the reasons for the split may have been an offer to join KTM’s project. This is expected to be the revamped line-up aiming for the 2027 Motocross World Championship titles. Now all that remains is the official announcement.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

KTM Announce double rider signing to join the Coenen brothers in AmericaKTM Announce double rider signing to join the Coenen brothers in America
Yamaha Shake-Up in Motocross? MX2 Exit on the Cards—Here’s WhyYamaha Shake-Up in Motocross? MX2 Exit on the Cards—Here’s Why
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

yamaha-mx2-addio
Motocross

Yamaha Restructures Motocross: Official Farewell to MX2 and New MXGP Strategy

Ryder Di Francesco
Motocross

KTM Announce double rider signing to join the Coenen brothers in America

yamaha-mx2-motocross-scossone
Motocross

Yamaha Shake-Up in Motocross? MX2 Exit on the Cards—Here’s Why

More news

bulega

SBK Jerez: Race 1, Bulega does it again, riding alone like the stars of the Tourist Trophy

Superbike
sportbike

Sportbike Jerez: Thompson takes out Salvador, Artigas turns the championship on its head

Road Racing
arenas

Supersport Jerez: Arenas Calls the Shots, Kawasaki Adds Spice to Race 1

Road Racing
herrera

Maria Herrera crowned WCR queen for the second time; wild girl wins Race 1 at Jerez

Road Racing
motore

Benda patents a V-engine with a supercharger integrated into the crankcase: a solution that challenges Kawasaki H2 architecture

Dreams

Popular articles

ducati-panigale-v4-2027

Ducati Raises the Bar: Here’s What’s Changing on the 2027 Panigale V4

Dreams
motogp-adelaide-aereo

Adelaide Rises Up Against MotoGP Project: Work Suspended as Opposition Grows Stronger

MotoGP
kove

The Supersport That Costs as Much as a Scooter: Kove 650RR, the 124 hp Four-Cylinder

Dreams
Albert Arenas Supersport Jerez

Supersport Jerez: Arenas delivers a champion's Superpole, Navarro springs a surprise

Road Racing
Suzuki_CN_Challenge_2026

Suzuki Takes on Carbon Fiber with Flax Fiber: The Sustainable Revolution That Could Transform Racing

Stories

Loading