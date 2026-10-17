KTM Prepares for an MX Revolution: What’s in Store for 2027

KTM is making big moves for the 2027 Motocross season, with a line-up that is still taking shape. While we wait for official confirmation, here’s what we know so far.

There is no shortage of changes in motocross ahead of next season’s World Championship. Following the Yamaha restructuring , KTM has also made an initial announcement: Joel Smets, world champion and the team’s long-serving manager, is leaving, with Scotsman Stefan Simpson taking his place. He brings plenty of experience: he has spent his entire career in motorsport, starting out as a mechanic for KTM before building up 15 years of experience in engineering and research and development. Over the last two years in particular, he has held a crucial development management role directly linked to the race team. As for the riders, the Coenen brothers’ move to the United States means the MXGP and MX2 programmes will need to be reshaped. The partnership with Team De Carli, reunited with KTM in 2024, remains firmly in place, with Andrea Adamo and Simon Laengenfelder the key riders carried over from the 2026 line-up. But some very intriguing names are on the way. You may not be surprised, as we’ve already mentioned them, but let’s take stock of the situation.

KTM MX reshuffles its line-up

The initial connection with Yamaha goes beyond the restructuring of its programme. Latvian talents Janis and Karlis Reisulis are leaving the Iwata-based manufacturer and now look set to become two key riders in Mattinghofen’s new Motocross programme. Several industry sources, including Gate Drop and MX News, identify Janis, the younger brother, as the likely choice to join Simon Laengenfelder in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s MX2 team. Older brother Karlis is expected to race for Van Venrooy KTM, also on factory equipment. The names linked to the Rome-based operation run by Claudio and Davide De Carli—the brand’s “Italian division”—are also exciting. Andrea Adamo, whose rookie season has seen him improve steadily, is set to remain in MXGP, with Maxime Renaux, also leaving Yamaha, tipped to join him. Finally, there is a new face in MX2: Valerio Lata, who parted ways with Honda early this year, shortly after securing his eighth Italian title, and has been inactive ever since. Rumours emerged almost immediately, however, that one of the reasons for the split may have been an offer to join KTM’s project. This is expected to be the revamped line-up aiming for the 2027 Motocross World Championship titles. Now all that remains is the official announcement.