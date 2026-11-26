Three-time AMA SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence has returned to training following successful surgery on his injured right ankle. He will be one of the key contenders in next year's title battle, starting in Anaheim, California on January 9th.

Australian sensation Jett Lawrence has already left his mark on the world of motocross, but at just 23 years old, there is still plenty on the horizon for the most talented rider the sport has ever seen. Having already secured 10 AMA titles across both the 250 and 450 classes, including a perfect undefeated 2023 season, Jett already has his name in the history books, but a brutal injury at the start of 2026 saw him sidelined for the Supercross portion of the SMX calendar.

The injury he sustained at the start of 2026 was a career-ender as far as many normal riders are concered. A double-fracture splitting his talus into three pieces and a separate fracture of the navicular bone required 11 metal screws to hold together. Nonetheless, Jett returned in the summer for the outdoor Motocross rounds, finishing 2nd to his older brother, Hunter, in the final standings. Having lost out on the final round of the season at Ironman, Jett then sat out of the SMX Playoffs to undergo surgery.

It is incredible that he was even able to make the starting gate in Pala back in May, and as he limped his way onto the podium to collect his trophy, it was clear that he was nowhere near full fitness.

The surgery has now removed the screws and should enable the former champion to enjoy a more natural recovery process moving forward. Earlier this month, he gave an update regarding his expected timeline for returning to training and it appears that everything is going to schedule.

In an Instagram post, which was echoed by racewear brand 100%, Jett could be seen back aboard his Honda machinery today and commencing his preparations for the upcoming SMX season: