Pecco Bagnaia had said he wanted to contest one last GP with Ducati, giving a proper “farewell” to the brand with which he won his two MotoGP titles. Sadly, that won’t happen: the news broke today that Iker Lecuona will ride his Ducati at Valencia too ( find all the schedule details here ). What’s more, due to the injury to his right foot sustained in Qatar, he’ll be sidelined for quite some time yet: his first outing with Aprilia and the RS-GP won’t even be at the tests following the final GP—he’ll have to wait until the new year...

Ducati’s statement

"Pecco will not be able to return to the track after all: the final medical checks carried out this morning before departure did not clear him to ride again following surgery on his right foot to fix the fracture sustained in Qatar. It will still be a special weekend: his farewell to the Borgo Panigale team, bringing to a close a wonderful story full of success, built on a love and passion that will last forever, with the most successful rider in Ducati’s MotoGP history, boasting 31 wins. Iker Lecuona will take his place, as he did in Portugal. He’ll be racing on home turf in Valencia and arrives in good spirits after scoring points in both races of the Portuguese weekend."

Iker Lecuona’s thoughts as he gets back in action with the Ducati Lenovo Team: “Portimão was a really special weekend: the Team celebrated Marc’s title and it was a great party, but overall it was a very positive three days for me, scoring points in both races on such a difficult track. Here I’ll get another great opportunity on the Desmosedici GP. First of all, I’m sending a big hug to Pecco, who’ll come and see us at the track. Then we’ll give it everything here in Valencia, on my home circuit.”