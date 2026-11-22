The Supercross de Paris has drawn to a close after an action-packed weekend which consisted of two days of racing across the 450 (SX1) and 250 (SX2) classes.

Reigning AMA Supercross champion Ken Roczen was in action ahead of his title defence starting in January, with a decent lineup alongside him including the likes of Jason Anderson, Tom Vialle, Jordon Smith and Aaron Plessinger. Meanwhile in the SX2 class, many were wondering how Sacha Coenen would get on as he prepares to make his debut in the AMA SMX series next season.

Roczen Dominates in SX1

Roczen was in excellent form on Day 1, taking the pole position and winning all three motos by a comfortable margin. It was business as usual for the reigning champion as he continued his streak after dominating several rounds of the AusX Open too . Jason Anderson came 2nd in all three races, while Jordon Smith was 3rd in Races 1 and 3. Tom Vialle managed a 3rd place in Race 2 while his Honda teammate Jo Shimoda took 5th, 9th and 6th.

On Day 2, Roczen continued his dominance with another clean sweep on wins on Sunday, finishing the event as the overall winner and claiming the title as 'King of Paris'. Anderson was the best of the rest with his only slip-up being 3rd in Race 1, however he still secured the 2nd spot overall ahead of Jordon Smith, who looked very solid on his Triumph debut.

Coenen Passes The Test in SX2

Day 1 was a learning session for Sacha Coenen, but nonetheless he performed well. Canada's Cole Thompson won the opening race ahead of Jules Pietre, with Coenen finishing in third place. Jesson Turner won Race 2 with the Kawasaki double of Henry Miller and Mitchell Harrison. Sacha managed to secure 4th place after avoiding a collision when Hugo Manzato went down in the whoops section, but Jules Pietre was less fortunate and also went down in the chaos. Turner remained on form for Race 3, winning comfortably ahead of Mitchell Harrison and Iziah Clarke, while Sacha Coenen finished the race in 7th.

On Day 2, Coenen was nothing short of spectacular, taking pole position once again and winning the opening moto, before going on to win the second and third to claim the 'Prince of Paris' title - another phenomenal achievement for the now 20-year-old Belgian. Jeffrey Herlings, who was on commentary in the English broadcast, described Sacha as "A GOAT without a title".

SX2 Final Results (Top 5)

Position Rider Team Points 1. Sacha Coenen KTM 20 2. Cole Thompson Yamaha 28 3. Jules Pietre Yamaha 36 4. Jesson Turner Yamaha 36 5. Mitchel Harrison Kawasaki 39

SX1 Final Results (Top 5)