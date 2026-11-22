Bezzecchi triumphs and Aprilia puts three bikes on the podium in Portugal, but the biggest celebration belongs to Marquez: the world title is his.

Marc Marquez is a world champion for the tenth time in his career. His eighth-place finish in the MotoGP race at Portimao is enough to secure the title, his eighth in the premier class (matching record-holder Giacomo Agostini) and his second in a row with the Ducati factory team.

Marco Bezzecchi won the race, having already taken victory in the sprint. It was an all-Aprilia podium, with Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez. These results put the Noale-based manufacturer ahead of Ducati in the constructors' standings, but today the Borgo Panigale team has something more important to celebrate: champion Marquez.

Portuguese GP: Marquez and Martin make superb starts

He had announced that he would take a conservative approach to the race, but Marquez rocketed off the line and grabbed the lead. He held it for the entire first lap before switching to a risk-free strategy, focused solely on securing a position that would earn him his tenth world title.

While Marquez started from second on the grid, Martin lined up seventh and did a superb job of immediately moving into the leading group, passing Bezzecchi and taking second behind a fantastic Fernandez, who had started fourth. The three Aprilia riders broke away from the rest of the field, building a substantial lead. After 10 laps, the gap was already a full four seconds.

Bezzecchi makes his move and pulls away

On lap 11, Bezzecchi passed Martin and set off after Fernandez, whom he also overtook at Turn 1 on lap 15. The sprint race winner immediately showed he had the stronger pace and quickly opened up a lead of more than two seconds. On lap 18, Martinator also passed Raul, who refused to give in and stayed in touch with his compatriot.

Bezzecchi was flawless, just as he had been on Saturday afternoon, and kept his fellow riders' Aprilias at a safe distance. It was a well-deserved win that brings him closer to Martin in second place in the riders' championship: the two teammates are separated by just two points ahead of the final Grand Prix in Valencia. Fernandez and the Trackhouse team also secured an excellent podium finish.

Marc takes the title without overdoing it

Marquez managed his race intelligently. After his unexpected crash in the sprint race , he focused solely on becoming world champion—and he succeeded. He was running ninth, but Diogo Moreira crashed on the final lap, effectively "handing" Marc a position. He finished just behind Brad Binder's KTM.

Fabio Di Giannantonio's Ducati was the best of the bunch at the finish, taking fourth. Behind the Roman rider came Ai Ogura's Aprilia and Fermin Aldeguer's Ducati. Luca Marini's Honda and Iker Lecuona's Ducati also finished in the top 10.

MotoGP Portugal, race results: final standings at Portimao

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders' and constructors' standings

MOTOGP RIDERS' STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 439 points Jorge Martin 396 points Marco Bezzecchi 394 points Pedro Acosta 315 Ai Ogura 309 Fabio Di Giannantonio 298 Raul Fernandez 283 Alex Marquez 204 Pecco Bagnaia 173 Enea Bastianini 152 Fermin Aldeguer 139 Brad Binder 127 Luca Marini 124 Fabio Quartararo 85 Diogo Moreira 78 Franco Morbidelli 71 Johann Zarco 63 Jack Miller 34 Joan Mir 33 Alex Rins 31 Iker Lecuona 25 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 17 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3 Jake Dixon 2

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS