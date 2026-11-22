Report and standings from the MotoGP Warm-Up at the Portimao Grand Prix, plus today’s full race schedule.

Will Marc Marquez claim his 10th title, and his 8th in MotoGP? That’s what everyone is expecting, even more so after yesterday’s mistake by #93 (caught out by the raindrops that fell towards the end of the Sprint ). But we’ll find out in a few hours whether the Aprilias can delay the celebrations once again. The day began on a wet track, with some surprises at the front: Fermin Aldeguer came out on top ahead of the Yamaha Pramac duo, with Augusto Fernandez followed by Jack Miller. Not all the riders took to the track, however, preferring not to take risks in less-than-ideal conditions. Here’s how it unfolded, along with the Portuguese GP schedule, which will also be shown live and free-to-air on TV8.

MotoGP Warm-Up at Portimao

All eyes are clearly on Marc Marquez, who lost what seemed a sure-fire match point when he crashed unexpectedly in the Sprint. He certainly won’t want to make another mistake today, but we’ll see how the Aprilias fare, buoyed by the first teams’ title in the history of the Noale brand and Marco Bezzecchi’s victory in Saturday’s sprint race at the Portuguese circuit. As for today’s session, it began under sunny skies but on a very wet track, bringing the rain tyres back into play. The Yamahas seemed most at home in these conditions—at least until the very end, when Fermin Aldeguer made his move to finish at the top, ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Jack Miller. They made up the top three among the 13 riders who took to the track for Sunday’s opening session. What will we see in a few hours? Here are the final standings, followed by the full schedule, with live coverage available both on subscription services and on TV.

Portuguese GP schedule

Sunday, November 22

10:40–10:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (19 laps)

12:15 Moto2 Race (21 laps)

14:00 MotoGP Race (25 laps)