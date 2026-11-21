No one witnessed Marc Marquez’s crash as closely as his brother. Alex was right behind the factory Ducati when, with a lap and a half remaining in the Portimao Sprint, the championship leader ended up in the gravel at Turn 7, with his tenth title all but secured. The Gresini rider inherited third place, but admitted that he had nearly crashed himself: "He crashed and I almost went down right behind him", he said.

From a “VIP seat” to fear

Until then, the race had seemed under control. "Everything was under control", Alex said, admitting that Marc was riding a little faster than him, but that he had still tried to put pressure on his brother. Then the first raindrops came with three laps to go, growing heavier on the penultimate lap. Alex described his reaction with an image that says it all: inside, he reacted just like families watching at home, except he was on his bike, in his very own front-row seat.

The emotional impact was immediate. "Every time I see my brother crash in front of me, I lose a little concentration. It’s normal to worry when something like that happens", For four or five corners, he rode very cautiously, until he saw on the trackside screens that Marc was back on his feet and in good condition after a long slide. Only then did he decide that third place was his to keep.

Defending on the final lap

On the final lap, Pedro Acosta attacked him at the first corner, but Alex closed every door, as the rain began falling again between Turns 11 and 12. The KTM rider finished fourth, three tenths behind. "I stayed very calm", the younger brother insisted, telling Motosan that he had nothing more to give: "Honestly, I didn’t have any more in me today". After a long spell at home, this third place feels really good.

His advice to Marc for Sunday

Alex sees no reason for concern ahead of the longer race. He believes Marc has enough of a lead to approach it calmly and will know how to learn from the mistake: "Marc is very good at analysing why he crashed and why he didn’t. Today’s crash is easy to analyse because it was caused by the rain. So I think he’ll wipe the slate clean". He added: "There’s no need to panic. It could happen in a Sprint, and that’s all".

As for himself, he expects a less frantic Sunday: "The Sprint is much more intense than the longer race, so I expect a slower pace. Maybe the medium rear tyre will make things more manageable".