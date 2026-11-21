Peter Hickman did more than win the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix: he rewrote the history books at the Guia Circuit. The British rider for the Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing team dominated the race after the restart, claimed his fifth career victory in Macau and, without even needing to push, snatched the lap record that Stuart Easton had held for 16 years. It was a perfect day for Hickman, though it began with a scare on the opening lap.

Trummer hits the barriers, race halted

Julian Trummer was the surprise of qualifying. The 35-year-old Austrian, riding for RSV Motorsport, lined up third on his BMW and had every reason to set his sights on the podium. But while trying to keep up with Hickman and fellow Brit Rob Hodson (SMT Racing), he lost the ideal line and slid into the unprotected guardrails lining the street circuit.

Race control immediately red-flagged the event to allow the rescue teams to work safely. The most important news came shortly afterwards: Trummer walked to the ambulance under his own power. Once the rider had been taken away and his bike removed by crane, the race resumed over a shortened distance of eleven laps instead of twelve on the 6.12-kilometre Guia Circuit.

Hickman breaks away

From the restart onwards, there was no contest. Hickman took the lead and built up a huge gap over the field, lapping all on his own. Just when nobody could challenge him any longer, he stopped the clock at 2:22.697 on lap seven, smashing Easton's old record. It was another lap record for the BMW rider, adding to those he has already set at the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy and the Ulster Grand Prix: the Guia Circuit now joins the collection.

Simpson and Penzkofer pull off a coup

The real surprise of the day came behind the winner. Marcus Simpson, the Isle of Man rider racing for German team owner Rico Penzkofer's outfit, started from seventh, quickly found his rhythm and, after a brief battle with Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing), claimed second place and held it comfortably all the way to the finish.

Bottalico comes close to the podium

For the second year in a row, Maurizio Bottalico took on the challenges of the Guia Circuit, where riders race at blistering speeds between the guardrails. He made a cautious start, running seventh on the opening lap, before the road-racing specialist worked his way up to fourth. It was a step forward from his fifth place in 2025: even on this extraordinary circuit, even by road-racing standards, Bottalico showed he knows his way around. And the main thing is to remember that the Macau GP is essentially a show race, so the priority is to make it home in one piece: mission accomplished!

The story of Macau 2026 is chiefly about Hickman, whose five wins and new lap record raise the bar even higher for anyone hoping to challenge him at the Guia Circuit. Attention now turns to Trummer's condition after he walked away from a crash that had looked likely to end much worse.