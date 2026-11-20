The FBI had hoped to bring in $40 million, but the auction in Mexico fetched only a fraction of that amount. The collection of motorcycles seized from Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder accused of becoming a drug kingpin, went under the hammer: 57 of the 62 bikes were sold, including all three of Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP machines. But the prices fell well short of what you might expect for prototypes ridden by world champions.

Wedding was arrested in January on charges of running an international cocaine-trafficking network linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. His motorcycles had already been seized before his arrest, at the end of 2025. The garage contained race bikes belonging to Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, as well as a Moto2 bike belonging to Marc Marquez. How they ended up in the hands of a drug trafficker remains a mystery. We covered the story here.

Stoner leads the way, Rossi’s bikes fetch less than €120,000

The auction, organized by Indep, the Mexican agency tasked with returning illegally seized assets to the public, raised just under 71 million pesos, or around €3 million. The most expensive bike was Casey Stoner’s Ducati Desmosedici GP7, listed by sources as a 2006 model, which sold for around €200,000.

The Doctor’s three bikes did not reach that mark: one sold for £120,000, while the other two went for €100,000 each. Three other bikes topped €120,000:

Mick Doohan’s Honda NSR500 Repsol: €180,000

Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati: €125,000

Loris Capirossi’s Ducati: €115,000

Five bikes remained unsold, including two Ducatis and a Suzuki GSX-R. All the MotoGP bikes at the auction, however, found buyers.

Peeling carbon fiber and damaged fairings

The bikes’ condition may help explain the low prices. Taylor Mackenzie, a former British rider who followed every lot at the auction, held in early November, posted a YouTube video showing the bikes in poor condition. It reveals faded paintwork, scratches, damaged fairings and carbon-fiber components that are starting to come apart.

One of the bikes even had a thorn resting on its fuel tank. Dovizioso’s bikes appear to be in the worst shape, yet they still fetched respectable sums.

A piece of history at a bargain price

For those who bought the Rossi, Stoner and Doohan bikes, it is still a chance to take home a piece of Grand Prix motorcycle racing history, even if they need restoring. It remains to be seen whether any of the buyers will return them to their original condition—and whether they will one day reappear on the market for very different prices.

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Credit: FBI Los Angeles