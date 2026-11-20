A Ducati one-two in the practice sessions at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, but Bezzecchi is also in the mix on his Aprilia; Márquez finishes 6th, while Martín faces more difficulties.

The MotoGP pre-qualifying session for the 2026 Portuguese Grand Prix concludes with Álex Márquez at the top of the timesheets. The Gresini team rider clocked a best lap of 1'37.350, finishing 82 thousandths of a second ahead of the VR46 Ducati ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio. The top-performing Aprilia was that of Marco Bezzecchi, who sat 172 thousandths off the pace; he showed strong race pace and had also topped the morning's FP1 session in Portimao.

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Marc Marquez managed only the sixth-fastest time, trailing both the KTM of Pedro Acosta and the Honda of LCR’s Johann Zarco, who put in an impressive performance. Brad Binder also fared well on the other factory KTM RC16. The top 10 was rounded out by a Spanish trio: Fermin Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez, and Jorge Martin. "Martinator" narrowly secured direct entry into Q2; his main issue was the fourth sector, where he lost approximately four tenths of a second during his best time attack.

Ogura misses out, Lecuona faces major struggles

Ai Ogura finished eleventh, losing a direct spot in Q2 to Martin by just 101 thousandths of a second. Meanwhile, Enea Bastianini missed the cut by 144 thousandths, while the other Tech3-entered machine—ridden by Pol Espargaro (substituting for Maverick Vinales)—placed twentieth. The top Yamaha was that of Jack Miller (Pramac team), who finished 122 thousandths ahead of factory rider Fabio Quartararo. Iker Lecuona struggled with the Ducati Desmosedici GP26—the bike originally assigned to the injured Pecco Bagnaia—suffering two crashes during the pre-qualifying session and ending up with the slowest time, just over two seconds behind Alex Marquez . The rider from Valencia appeared visibly disappointed while in the factory team’s garage. Ducati rider.

2026 Portuguese GP, Practice results: times and classification