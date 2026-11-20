Jorge Martin is still mathematically in the running for the MotoGP title, but the 60-point gap to Marc Marquez is a chasm. With two Grands Prix remaining and 74 points still up for grabs, second place in the final standings is the most realistic goal. After the Valencia weekend, it will be time to say goodbye to Aprilia and don the Yamaha colors.

One last hope for the title

His fate is no longer in his hands, although a faint glimmer of hope remains. "It’s possible, that’s clear. It doesn’t depend on me. The only thing I can control is trying to win the four remaining races, and that’s what I’ll try to do. I’ll be very focused on what I know how to do best, which is ride a motorcycle. It’s clear that I can’t control what he does, so anything can happen. This is MotoGP, and anything can happen in sport".

Injury at the crucial moment

After the Phillip Island injury , ‘Martinator’s’ physical condition remains fragile, although it is improving. Resting over the past week has helped him recharge ahead of this final championship sprint. Portimao and Valencia are, after all, two tracks that suit Aprilia: in 2025, Bezzecchi triumphed at both circuits. There is still some disappointment over the injury he suffered in Australia, at the crucial point of the MotoGP season.

"It’s true that it came at an inconvenient time," Jorge Martin emphasized. "But looking at the situation from a broader perspective, Marc got injured, Marco got injured, and I got injured too. In the end, we’re even. Obviously, it’s a shame, but looking back, at the start of the year I couldn’t even put on my leathers, and now I’m fighting for the world championship with two races still to go. Just being here is already a victory".

Final duel with Marquez

The Madrid-born rider, number 89, will do everything he can to keep his title hopes alive. All he can do is try to win both the Sprint and Sunday’s race, while waiting to see how Marquez fares. "It’s clear that I’ll try every possible way to beat him. But as I said, I won’t take Marc out and then try to win, because I don’t believe that anything goes. It’s about staying focused, trying to win on Saturday and Sunday, and then, if the opportunity arises, I’ll be there ready to take it".

Second place

Second place in the standings is an ambitious achievement in its own right. But it doesn’t make Jorge Martin proud. "I’m not interested in it. I mean, it’s clear that third is better than fourth and second is better than third. But to me, second or third place is worth the same as not being champion in the end. It’s not something I think about. Maybe other riders do, but I don’t. I’ll try to fight to win, for myself, to finish strongly with Aprilia, and to bring these two years—which haven’t been easy—to a close on a high note. In the end, I’ve managed to rebuild myself as a rider, and whatever happens, happens".