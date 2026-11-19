For days, Valentino Rossi has been in the media spotlight following the publication of his autobiography, "My Story." Many anecdotes from his long and illustrious MotoGP career have come to light, from the 2015 controversy with Marc Marquez, which reignited the debate over the alleged kick at Sepang, to the tragic death of Marco Simoncelli.

The 2011 Sepang tragedy

The Malaysian circuit is a pivotal place for Valentino Rossi—not only because of his dispute with Marquez , which cost him the chance to claim his tenth world title. Sepang brings to mind a tragic date for the Doctor and all MotoGP fans: on October 23, 2011, Marco Simoncelli lost his life after being run over by Rossi's motorcycle.

The tragedy remains etched in the memories of many fans, and especially those who were at the track that day. Above all, it haunts Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi, the two riders who were unable to avoid colliding with 'Sic'. The Italian crashed on the second lap, at Turn 11, catching his two rivals by surprise as he veered toward the inside of the track in an attempt to soften his fall. Both were behind him and couldn't avoid him. The impact was so violent that the Italian's helmet came off. His injuries were so severe that nothing could be done to save his life.

Rossi remembers

Fifteen years on, the memory remains indelible in Valentino Rossi's heart and mind. "When something like that happens, when I see a rider crash in front of me, I erase that image from my mind in a split second. Gone. He's no longer in the race. That's what happened with Simoncelli: erased. There's no time for anything else. Nothing," begins the nine-time world champion, who was taken by surprise by Marco's presence on the track.

The accident happened so quickly there was no time to react. "In an instant, in an infinitesimal fraction of a second, right at the very last moment, I realized that what was there was a motorcycle, that it was Sic's bike, and that he was there, clinging to it, lying beside his motorcycle. We both hit him: Colin first, then me. I practically rode over him, and felt the impact beneath my wheels."

It was immediately clear that the situation was serious. Valentino Rossi had already understood what had happened, but a faint hope remained that Simoncelli might survive. That hope lasted until the announcement of his death... "The Ducati's rim broke, but I managed to stay upright. I carried on, propelled by momentum, and ended up on the grass on the inside of the track. I was frightened and confused. It seemed to me that something serious had happened, though not too serious, because I didn't feel that I'd hit Marco head-on."

The void left by 'Sic's' death

At that point, the rider from Tavullia returned to the pits on a scooter. "I headed for the garage. I went in and stopped. Uccio (Salucci, ed.) came over to me. He was devastated. He said, 'His helmet came off (Simoncelli's) ... His helmet came off.' I swore, closed my eyes, and cursed. Because a helmet is a helmet, and if the fastening strap had broken, it meant the impact had been devastating. Footage of the accident began appearing on the monitors. I saw the moment of impact. I was overwhelmed by a sense of utter, profound desolation. I felt responsible for what had happened."

But the final shock came with confirmation of Simoncelli's death. The news was delivered by his father, Paolo, who was at the circuit and had witnessed firsthand everything that was happening to his son. "He had climbed over the guardrail and gone to Marco. He took his hand and understood. He understood that his son was dead," the Doctor recalls. The MotoGP paddock had become a "ghost town." Vale sat on the ground for hours with 'Uccio'. "We smoked one cigarette, then another, right away. We cried... I felt devastated. I didn't know what to say or do. It was as if someone had punched me in the head. I was dazed. We sat there in silence for an hour, maybe longer. I don't remember speaking to anyone."

An unavoidable accident

In the days that followed, he watched and rewatched footage of that tragic accident, wondering whether he could have avoided Marco. With time, answers emerge. And perhaps most importantly, you learn to forgive yourself—to understand that there are things in life you cannot prevent. "The answer is no. I know that now, and I knew it for a while after the accident, too. But in the days immediately after Sic's death, I had no answer."

When he returned to Italy, the press wondered whether Rossi, then 32, might retire. Besides, his results with Ducati had been far from encouraging. "No, I wasn't thinking about it. It didn't even cross my mind in those days. Everything—absolutely everything, the way it happened—was part of this sport. Marco knew that, and he had always loved racing. I had always known it too. And I had loved racing from the very beginning."