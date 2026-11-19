First tests, big emotions: Maximo Quiles and David Almansa have already started getting to grips with the KALEX Moto2.

The 2026 season is not over yet, but we already have Moto3 riders testing the Moto2. There are two so far: reigning champion Maximo Quiles and David Almansa, the leading contender for runner-up in the MotoGP World Championship’s lightweight class. It’s an early glimpse of their new category. For now, they appear to be the only riders to have already tried the KALEX they’ll ride in 2027, while the other riders moving up are still waiting (or have yet to announce any private tests). The first test took place during the break of just under two weeks between the Qatar GP and the event in Portugal, which takes place in the coming days. This isn’t the first time it has happened, so it’s no surprise to see Moto3 riders getting a feel for their next step.

Maximo Quiles, Moto2 testing with Aspar

The 2026 Moto3 world champion will move up with the same team that helped him win the title this year. While little is known, his first unofficial Moto2 test, held at the Aspar Circuit, went very well in terms of feel and adaptation, as shown by his social media post: "First laps on a Moto2 bike—I simply loved it." No lap times or details of how many laps he completed have been released, but this first taste will certainly come in handy for Maximo Quiles, who has already experienced the physical demands of a more challenging bike. For now, though, it’s time to turn his attention back to Moto3 and finish his campaign in the lightweight class on a high note, with the penultimate event of 2026 at Portimao coming up soon.

David Almansa also gets his first taste

"Love at first sight" was David Almansa’s immediate reaction after two days of private testing at Aragon, where he got the chance to ride the KALEX of the Momoven Racing team. In 2027, he’ll move up to Moto2 with Intact GP, alongside Manuel Gonzalez. Since he’ll be riding the same bike, this was a chance to get an early feel for it and start familiarizing himself with the weight and power of a machine from the MotoGP World Championship’s intermediate class. As with Quiles, no official lap times have been released, but the experience will surely prove useful down the road. For now, it’s time to secure the Moto3 runner-up spot: Almansa is currently second in the standings, 37 points ahead of Alvaro Carpe, 46 ahead of Brian Uriarte and 76 ahead of Adrian Fernandez, to name just the closest challengers. Barring a major surprise, Almansa will move up to Moto2 with the runner-up title in hand.