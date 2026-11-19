After shining in Superbike and making a strong impression as a substitute with Gresini, the 26-year-old Valencian caps off an extraordinary year by pulling on the official Ducati MotoGP leathers in Portimao.

Iker Lecuona will compete in the 2026 Portuguese Grand Prix as a replacement for the injured Pecco Bagnaia in the Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team. He will have the chance to join Marc Marquez, who is expected to be crowned world champion for the ninth time in his career in Portimao. He will get a ringside seat for the celebrations of one of motorcycle racing’s legends—and will do so wearing the red leathers of a team that has won four of the last five riders’ titles. It will be a weekend for the 26-year-old Valencian to enjoy to the fullest, after a busy year split between the World Superbike Championship and MotoGP call-ups.

Lecuona, his career revived in Superbike

Lecuona is an SBK top rider: a title challenge awaits in 2027

In 2026, Lecuona finished runner-up in the WorldSBK Championship with the Aruba.it Ducati team, which chose him to replace Alvaro Bautista and was proved right to believe in him. After four difficult years with the Honda HRC team, marked by numerous crashes and injuries, it was far from certain that the Spaniard would be so competitive and consistent aboard the Panigale V4 R. Yet after a brief settling-in period, he racked up an impressive number of podiums: 32 in 36 races, including four wins—his first in Superbike.

Signing with the Aruba.it Ducati team saved his career and put it back on track. His results earned him a new contract, this time for two years: through the 2028 Superbike season, he will race for a highly competitive team and can set his sights on becoming world champion. That once seemed a distant prospect when he was struggling with the troublesome CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

MotoGP substitute appearances

Lecuona: six MotoGP opportunities aboard a Ducati

In 2026, Lecuona contested twelve rounds of the WorldSBK calendar, and with the Portimao race he will reach a total of six MotoGP Grands Prix. It has been an intense year, giving him the chance to return to the premier class three years after his last appearance: in 2023, he contested seven Grands Prix, all as a substitute. He filled in for Marc Marquez and Joan Mir in the Repsol Honda factory team, and for Alex Rins in the satellite Honda LCR team.

This year, Gresini called him up to replace Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer following their respective injuries. He made a strong impression, with his best result being seventh in the race at the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary, where he made his first MotoGP appearance of 2026. He scored points in the sprints at Phillip Island and Lusail, finishing ninth in both, and also took tenth place in the main race in Qatar. In Portimao, wearing Ducati Lenovo team colours, he will do his best aboard Pecco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici GP26. He isn’t thinking about a permanent return to MotoGP just yet, but who knows...

Iker’s 2026 isn’t over

The Portimao round should mark the end of Lecuona’s race weekends for the year, but not of his on-track commitments. He will also take part in the Superbike test scheduled for Valencia on Wednesday, December 9 and Thursday, December 10, alongside the Aruba.it Ducati team and his new teammate, Franco Morbidelli.

It will be important to clock up mileage on the new Michelin tyres and other updates, gathering valuable data to help prepare for 2027. Iker isn’t content with what he achieved this year; he knows that with Nicolò Bulega gone, he will have a great opportunity to target the SBK world title.