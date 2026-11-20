The Macau Grand Prix grid will no longer change. Unrelenting rain on the second day left the Guia Circuit too slippery and unpredictable, and race control decided to cancel the second qualifying session for safety reasons.

The starting grid will therefore be based on the first qualifying session: Peter Hickman will start from pole position, while Maurizio Bottalico will line up fifth, in the middle of the second row.

In other words, the provisional grid is now final. Anyone hoping to use the second session to close in on the Briton's 2:26.395, as reported in our article Macau GP: Peter Hickman rules Qualifying 1, Maurizio Bottalico delayed at the start , was left watching the skies from the pit lane.

The first two rows of the grid

The four-time winner of the invitation-only race will contest the 58th edition from the most coveted spot on the grid aboard the Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing machine. Alongside him will be Northern Irishman Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - Croweperformance Honda, and Austria's Julian Trummer on the RVS Motorsport BMW. Here is how the first two rows line up:

Peter Hickman (Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing) Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - Croweperformance) Julian Trummer (RVS Motorsport) Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) Maurizio Bottalico (RVS Motorsport) Phillip Crowe (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 - Croweperformance)

For Bottalico, the only Italian rider in the race, the cancellation carries particular significance. During the first session, the RVS bikes stayed in the pits until halfway through as the team made final adjustments, so the second session had been a chance to make the most of a more refined setup. Fifth place nevertheless provides a solid foundation from which to aim high.

The rest of the grid and race start