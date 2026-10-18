Motorcycles Set to Speed Through Macao’s Street Circuit as Italian Rider Chases a Podium Finish

The 73rd edition of the Macau Grand Prix, the 58th featuring motorcycles, will take place from November 19 to 22. Ahead of the event that brings the road racing season to a close, organizers have announced the entry list, with 20 riders set to line up amid some notable absences and strong Italian hopes.

HICKMAN THE OVERWHELMING FAVORITE

After a challenging 2026, Peter Hickman will arrive in the former Portuguese colony as the overwhelming favorite. Riding the M 1000 RR fielded by his own Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing team, “Hicky” will be chasing the fifth victory of his career and, on paper, faces no rivals of his caliber. Chief among those absent is defending champion and teammate Davey Todd, who is a shock omission from this year’s edition.

DAVEY TODD’S ABSENCE

It all comes down to the regulations currently in force for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. As an invitational race, the organizers select riders based on their track record and their most recent form. Following the injury he suffered at the Daytona 200, Todd has not competed this year in any 1000cc race—Superbike or Superstock—between the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT, effectively making him ineligible to race in Macau. This is despite being the benchmark for speed at the Guia Circuit and having won the last two editions!

ITALY DREAMS WITH MAURIZIO BOTTALICO

Regardless of Davey Todd’s absence, after what he showed on his sensational debut in 2025, Italy’s Maurizio Bottalico will arrive for race week with genuine podium ambitions. In last year’s edition, he finished sixth and set a fastest race lap of 2'28"121, establishing himself as the best newcomer and, no less significantly, the most successful Italian rider ever at the event. This year, he will race a BMW M 1000 RR run by Erno Kostamo ’s RVS Motorsport team, a bike he tested in Finland in recent weeks.

THE DEBUTANTS

Speaking of newcomers, Florian Astner (Penz13 Racing Team BMW), Aaron Spence (Sebden Steel / Spence Engineering Honda), Mark Hewitt (Dent Boy Ltd BMW), Dean McMaster (Air Ni Kawasaki), Kevin Keyes (Daracore Racing Honda) and Belgian rider Fedrik Matthys (Hoffmann by MRP) will take to the streets of Macau for the first time.

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