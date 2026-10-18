One last dance at Phillip Island, with the clocks changing over the weekend. All the TV and streaming times for the Australian GP.

For Europe, the Australian GP is always the earliest start of the year. After Aprilia’s total domination at the last MotoGP round in Indonesia, what will the final farewell to Phillip Island look like before the move to Adelaide in 2027? That is, if opposition allows ... In Moto3, the title battle is already over, with Maximo Quiles crowned 2026 champion, while in Moto2 Izan Guevara and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez are now separated by just 5.5 points, with several Grands Prix still to come. It looks like a repeat of Moreira’s comeback in 2025... Also, remember that daylight saving time ends overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when the clocks go back one hour. Below are all the times for the Australian Grand Prix, with full live coverage on Sky Sport and streaming on SkyGo and NowTV. TV8 is scheduled to show Saturday’s action live, including qualifying and the Sprint, with delayed coverage of all Sunday’s races.

All CET times

Friday, October 23

00:00-00:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

00:50-01:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

01:45-02:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

04:15-04:50 Moto3 Practice

05:05-05:45 Moto2 Practice

06:00-07:00 MotoGP Practice

23:40-00:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

Saturday, October 24

00:25-00:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

01:10-01:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

01:50-02:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

03:45-04:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

04:40-05:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

06:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps

Sunday, October 25

00:40-00:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

02:00 Moto3 Race – 21 laps

03:15 Moto2 Race – 23 laps

05:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps