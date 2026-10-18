MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP, a final farewell to Phillip Island—and watch the time! The 2026 schedule

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
motogp-australia-2026-orari
Follow us on Google News
One last dance at Phillip Island, with the clocks changing over the weekend. All the TV and streaming times for the Australian GP.
For Europe, the Australian GP is always the earliest start of the year. After Aprilia’s total domination at the last MotoGP round in Indonesia, what will the final farewell to Phillip Island look like before the move to Adelaide in 2027? That is, if opposition allows... In Moto3, the title battle is already over, with Maximo Quiles crowned 2026 champion, while in Moto2 Izan Guevara and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez are now separated by just 5.5 points, with several Grands Prix still to come. It looks like a repeat of Moreira’s comeback in 2025... Also, remember that daylight saving time ends overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when the clocks go back one hour. Below are all the times for the Australian Grand Prix, with full live coverage on Sky Sport and streaming on SkyGo and NowTV. TV8 is scheduled to show Saturday’s action live, including qualifying and the Sprint, with delayed coverage of all Sunday’s races.

All CET times

Friday, October 23
00:00-00:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
00:50-01:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
01:45-02:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
04:15-04:50 Moto3 Practice
05:05-05:45 Moto2 Practice
06:00-07:00 MotoGP Practice
23:40-00:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
Saturday, October 24
00:25-00:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
01:10-01:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
01:50-02:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
03:45-04:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
04:40-05:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
06:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps
Sunday, October 25
00:40-00:50 MotoGP Warm-Up
02:00 Moto3 Race – 21 laps
03:15 Moto2 Race – 23 laps
05:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the StandingsMotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings
CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSBCFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB
Road Racing

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez e Jorge Martin
MotoGP

Marquez vs Martin: Track Map—The Final Sprint Promises Thrills

fermin
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aldeguer Also Out in Australia as Gresini Calls Up Lecuona, Bulega’s Substitute

MotoGP
MotoGP

Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

More news

Marc Marquez e Jorge Martin

Marquez vs Martin: Track Map—The Final Sprint Promises Thrills

MotoGP
fermin

MotoGP: Aldeguer Also Out in Australia as Gresini Calls Up Lecuona, Bulega’s Substitute

MotoGP
Lorenzo Fellon Winner Stock 2026

The promise kept to Dad Laurent: Lorenzo Fellon becomes champion after a long ordeal

Stories
Loris Baz Team MGM Racing WorldSBK

Ducati loses a team in the World Superbike Championship: MGM announces its departure

Superbike
MotoGP

Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

MotoGP

Popular articles

Valentino Rossi Max Verstappen Portimao GT Word Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen vs. Valentino Rossi: There Was No Duel—How It Ended in Portimão

Road Racing
MotoGP 2026

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings

MotoGP
liu

CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK

Goodbye BMW and World Superbike: Danilo Petrucci in Tears at Jerez

Superbike
redding

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open

Superbike

Loading