MotoJunior 2026 Finale: Pritelli Shines at Misano as All Champions Are Crowned

The FIM MotoJunior season came to a close at Misano, with just one Italian highlight: how it all unfolded and the 2026 champions.

The final round at Misano crowned all the 2026 MotoJunior champions. With Milan Pawelec already victorious in Moto2 , it was time for Alvaro Lucas to be crowned in Moto4, Carlos Cano in Moto3 and Lorenzo Fellon in Stock. They join Milan Pawelec, who had already clinched the Moto2 title at the previous event and also won the sole race at this season-ending round. Just two Italians stood out: Lorenzo Pritelli, winner of the Moto4 race and category runner-up, and Francesco Mongiardo, who finished 2nd in the sole Moto2 race. Here's how it all went.

The final 2026 titles: Moto3 and Moto4

The lower classes saw an all-Aspar triumph. We begin with Moto3, following the order in which the classes took to the track. Carlos Cano (number 71) needed only a 4th-place finish in Race 1 to kick off the celebrations: he is the champion in his debut season in the class. On track, Fernando Bujosa took the win ahead of Yaroslav Karpushin and pole-sitter Kiandra Ramadhipa. The same riders made the podium in Race 2, with Bujosa winning again. This time Ramadhipa finished 2nd, just six thousandths of a second behind the winner, while Karpushin took third. In the overall standings, Giulio Pugliese finished 3rd, with Carlos Cano taking the title ahead of runner-up Yaroslav Karpushin.

In Moto4, a commanding performance from a brilliant Lorenzo Pritelli brought him victory in the weekend's only race, but Alvaro Lucas (number 46) finished 6th, enough for the Spaniard to secure the class title ahead of the Italian, who arrived in Misano 22 points behind. British rider Ethan Sparks claimed his first podium, finishing 2nd, while Victor Cubeles took 3rd. It was a very unlucky Sunday for pole-sitter Cristian Borelli, who was forced to retire with a technical problem. In the overall standings, Lucas clinched the title by just 6 points over Pritelli. Cubeles finished third, having climbed two places in the championship today.

Fellon's Stock comeback

The final title still up for grabs. Lorenzo Fellon, however, arrived at the season's final event with an 18-point lead over rival Yeray Ruiz. Just one lap in, the red flag came out following two multi-rider crashes. No riders were injured, and the race restarted for a final 10-lap dash. Jacobo Hinojosa took the win ahead of Ruiz and Marcos Luneda, but 5th place was enough for Fellon to seal the title. The former Moto3 World Championship rider, whose career has been marked by years of physical problems and the devastating loss of his father, is the European Stock champion.

In Moto2, reigning champion Milan Pawelec took the win ahead of Francesco Mongiardo and Facundo Llambias. Alessandro Morosi and Pierfrancesco Venturini just missed the podium, while Dennis Foggia finished 10th as the last Italian in today's race. In the overall standings, the Pole finished 45 points clear of Unai Orradre, with Alessandro Morosi taking third place.