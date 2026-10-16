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A New Milestone for Future MotoGP Talent: MotoJunior Arrives in Brno

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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The FIM MotoJunior Championship will race in the Czech Republic for the first time in 2027, further expanding the series’ reach.
MotoGP’s future stars will be called upon to compete even farther afield than the Iberian Peninsula. Over the past two years, the series has visited Magny-Cours and Misano; in 2027, a major new addition awaits: Brno in the Czech Republic. The competitors in FIM MotoJunior, split between the Moto3 Junior World Championship, European Moto2 Championship, Momoven Moto4 European Cup and European Stock Championship, will make a stop at the historic Automotodrom Brno, which will officially become one of the seven rounds on next year’s calendar. The excitement is sure to be heightened by the recent memory of home rider Filip Salač’s podium finish (followed by a historic victory at Silverstone), making him the leading Czech rider in the Motorcycle World Championship today, alongside his predecessors Karel Abraham, Lukáš Pešek and Jakub Kornfeil.

After France and Italy, the Czech Republic joins the calendar

The Brno round is a new addition in keeping with MotoJunior’s and former promoter Dorna’s aim of bringing two-wheel racing to as many countries as possible and nurturing talent from every nation. It is a pathway to MotoGP, which draws its young prospects from this series (more than 90% of riders across the three world championship classes, it is estimated), once a national championship that has since grown into a global series. The Czech Republic thus becomes the fifth country represented on the MotoJunior calendar, joining Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, and opening up a new market. The trend began when the series was still known as the FIM CEV Repsol: in 2013, the French circuit of Le Mans joined the schedule, an exceptional addition outside the Iberian Peninsula at the time that has since become a regular fixture. Dates and circuits will be announced at a later stage, probably after the end of the 2026 season, which concludes this weekend in Misano.
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byDiana Tamantini

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