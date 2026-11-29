Alex Marquez and his brother Marc have shared much of their free time and time on track ever since they were children. The retirement from MotoGP of the ten-time world champion came as a shock even to Gresini rider Alex, despite his having known for a few weeks. He finished sixth in the Valencia Sprint and spoke about Marc's retirement in front of the media for the first time.

The announcement on TV

People had been talking for months about the possibility of the Cervera champion stepping away, but nothing was official. That is, until the announcement during the first free practice session at Cheste. "It was a shock for me, just as it was for all of you," Alex Marquez began. "It was a day we had been expecting, although I have to admit that over the last few days I kept asking myself, 'Is this really happening?'. Damn, it's sad, but in the end, when you see someone pushed to their limits in so many ways—not just because of the shoulder, but above all because of the double vision—you say, 'Okay, enough. There's not much else to add'".

Marc Marquez is leaving MotoGP at the peak of his career, having won his tenth world title. He has nothing left to prove and is leaving with his usual daring attitude, without looking back too much, and with the coolness that made him a legend. He made the announcement first with a series of cards, and images of those moments went around the world in just a few minutes. "I saw a report showing Marc walking down the stairs with his cards. Like a child going to school. It made me laugh so much".

The move to Gresini in 2024

Alex Marquez is experiencing mixed emotions: a touch of sadness at his brother's departure, but also joy at knowing he is bowing out as a hero, at the end of a season that was extremely challenging physically. And yet, he still won. "Retirement was on his mind after the arm injury. He couldn't be happy and had all those limitations. So when he decided to join Gresini, I also gave him some advice, telling him, 'You have to be a little selfish; you have to think a little more about yourself,' and that's what he did. I wanted him to be happy before saying goodbye. He managed it; he won in two consecutive years—a perfect record".

Alex Marquez without his brother Marc

Could the absence of the superstar on track work in Alex's favor and help him win a MotoGP title? "It'll be a new situation for me... I think he'll spend more time at home than at the track. In the end, when he does come to the track, he can't move around much because of his commitments. But he'll keep an eye on things from home, as he said, and any help from a ten-time world champion is always welcome".

Finally, the younger Marquez, who will wear KTM factory colors starting Tuesday, reveals a little-known detail. "I was already expecting something like this before Motegi, and I supported his plan to retire. We talked about it very calmly; he was very determined. He told me how he would handle it, but at the same time he wanted to win the title. He wanted to focus on that and not talk about retirement, and I had to keep it secret. For a few nights, I could barely sleep because of it. Four weeks ago, my girlfriend told me I was acting strangely and asked if anything was wrong. Now she understands what was going on, what was brewing inside me".