A points-free Sprint for the MotoGP champion, who is close to retirement and had imagined a different ending today: a penalty dealt him a heavy blow, but on Sunday he will try to go out on a high note.

Seeing Marc Marquez finish a race in 13th place is highly unusual, but so is the reason he ended up in that position in the Sprint race in Valencia. But let’s take it one step at a time.

At the start, the lights failed to go out, and the Spaniard’s Ducati overheated badly and eventually caught fire. Faced with the situation, he moved a few metres ahead of his grid spot, then had to leave the smoking bike on the track because his thighs had begun to feel the heat. He then ran to the pits to get on his second bike. It was subsequently announced that he would have to serve two long-lap penalties: leaving the grid and changing bikes constituted a breach of the start procedure. The regulations do not take external factors into account—such as technical problems with the lights—that may affect the riders, so the penalty was imposed.

MotoGP Valencia: Marquez responds to the penalty

The ten-time world champion was allowed to restart from the second spot on the grid, but with two long laps to serve, there was no chance of seeing him finish in the points. Asked about the matter by Sky Sport MotoGP, he said: "Under the regulations, it was a delayed start. If you leave the grid for one reason or another, you’re given a double long-lap penalty. I think the regulations will be changed again in the future. I say that with a smile, because the championship is already wrapped up, but it wasn’t fair: we were stationary for ten seconds with the red lights on because of an error by someone—I don’t know who. We’re in MotoGP... I think the right thing to do would have been to bring everyone back in, check that everything was in order and then restart. Sunday will be another very special day. I enjoyed the first five laps today. Bezzecchi would have won anyway".

Ducati: Tardozzi speaks

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi also weighed in on the matter and gave his version of events: "A red flag was shown and a delayed start was announced, not a race interruption. If the race had been interrupted, we could have changed bikes without incurring any long-lap penalties. The regulations were interpreted correctly. The problem is that the delayed start was caused by the lights malfunctioning. Marc did not cause the problem. That’s what’s frustrating".

Marc’s MotoGP farewell on Sunday

He clinched his tenth world title last weekend in Portimao, so Marquez does not want to fuel too much controversy in Valencia, where he will race his final MotoGP race on Sunday. Retiring with a victory would be a dream ending, but Marco Bezzecchi on the Aprilia seems to have a pace that is superior to everyone else’s. In any case, finishing on the podium would also be a fine way to end his MotoGP career.