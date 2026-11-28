Bezzecchi surprises even Aprilia: pole position in the final qualifying session of the season and the MotoGP 1000 era, with Marc Marquez second. Race report and results from Valencia.

Marco Bezzecchi takes flight again at the end of Q2, leaving After topping FP2,takes flight again at the end of Q2, leaving Marc Marquez just under half a second behind. He claims the final pole position of 2026 and the last pole of the MotoGP 1000 era, even catching the Aprilia team by surprise. That brings the final two qualifying sessions of the 2026 season and the 1000cc era in MotoGP to a close, ahead of the 850cc-Pirelli revolution. The final MotoGP Sprint gets underway at 15:00. Below are the results from the two qualifying sessions at the (freezing) Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

MotoGP Qualifying Q1

Temperatures are fairly low in Valencia this morning (15°C in the air, 12°C on the track for this session). The year's final qualifying session gets underway with all the Yamahas and Hondas, along with two KTMs, Lecuona standing in for Bagnaia, and Morbidelli. The battle is extremely close among all the riders in the session, until Enea Bastianini rises to the top, to the delight of Tech3 and KTM. Joan Mir also makes it through, having just returned after health problems, for his final outing with Honda. He is the only rider from the Golden Wing to advance to the next session.

MotoGP Q2, the final pole of 2026

The qualifying finale is greeted with applause from the crowd as soon as Marc Marquez appears on track. He and his brother Alex are the first to make their mark at the top of the timesheets, but the battle quickly heats up. Ogura crashes in the closing minutes, followed by Espargaro (both riders are OK), while Marco Bezzecchi “spoils the party” for Marc Marquez by snatching the final pole position from him. Everything is ready for the season's two final races, which are sure to be unmissable.