He will not be able to race in the final GP on the Desmosedici, but the Piedmontese rider is in Valencia to experience one last taste of life as a Ducati rider. Then he will turn the page with Aprilia, hoping to get back to winning.

Francesco Bagnaia’s time with the Ducati factory team will not end as he had hoped. Not only because 2026 was a disappointing year overall, but also because a mild head contusion will prevent him from racing in the Valencia Grand Prix, the final round of the MotoGP championship. His right foot, injured in Qatar, is in good shape, but the rider has not been given the green light to race. His participation in Tuesday’s test is also uncertain for now, meaning his debut with the Aprilia factory team could be delayed until 2027.

Bagnaia moved to tears as he says goodbye to Ducati

Although he cannot race, Pecco has travelled to Valencia to be with the Ducati team one last time. There were tears at the press conference held at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, as well as in the video released by Ducati. It was an emotional moment for him and for all the men in red. Gigi Dall’Igna was also overcome with emotion.

Despite the difficulties of the past two years, the history they made together cannot be erased. Bagnaia won two MotoGP world titles (2022–2023), returning the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to the top after a gap of fifteen years: its last—and only—riders’ title had been won by the legendary Casey Stoner in 2007.

Aprilia ready to welcome him

While it remains to be seen whether Bagnaia will be able to make his Aprilia debut at next Tuesday’s test in Valencia, technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini already knows what needs to be done to help him bounce back: "We need to achieve with him what we achieved with Bezzecchi and Ogura. As for Marco, he told Speedweek, “at the start of our journey together, I told Massimo Rivola that we needed to restore his confidence after a particularly difficult year for him, 2024. And judging by how he performed in 2025, we succeeded. At the start of this year, I told Massimo that our task was to get Ogura back to where he belongs. I think we succeeded. Now we have a third goal: to bring Pecco back to being the Pecco we all know.”

Sterlacchini knows very well how crucial it is to work on riders’ mindset. He has already done so with Bezzecchi and Ogura, and is ready to do the same with Bagnaia as soon as he joins the team: "You have to create the conditions for a rider’s talent to shine through without too many constraints, inhibitions or fears, which are sometimes nothing more than overthinking. That is often what holds a rider back. When the pressure to deliver results grows, a thousand thoughts race through your mind; everything happens much faster inside your head. You have to make sure negative thoughts don’t consume you. We’ll need to speak very frankly with him and lay out a plan of action, just as we did with Ogura and Marco. We’ll use the same strategy and hope it works.” Aprilia are confident they can get Pecco back to the top.