Valencia will be a very special weekend. Some riders will change their liveries starting next Tuesday, when the MotoGP test with the new 2027 bikes takes place. Other riders, however, will say goodbye to the premier class, and among them will be Alex Rins, after fifteen seasons in the Motorcycle World Championship (ten in the Top Class).

Rins says goodbye after 15 seasons

After 15 seasons in the World Championship, 18 Grand Prix wins, 58 podiums, 17 pole positions and 252 races contested, Alex Rins has reached the end of the road in his career. During the latest rider market, after a difficult three-year spell with Yamaha, he was unable to find a seat for next MotoGP season.

Valencia will be his final Grand Prix: "Now it's really happening. I feel proud and fortunate. When I look back on it all, it feels like so many years have passed since I started in 2012. So many wins, so many battles, a few injuries along the way... it feels like my Moto3 debut year was only yesterday. It's going to be a very emotional weekend. I can't wait to smile and enjoy every lap with my helmet on. The result is secondary; we'll try to ride our own race, find our rhythm and relive those moments", said the Spanish Yamaha rider.

The highlights of his career

In 2020, he reached the peak of his career, finishing third in the MotoGP standings with Suzuki. Asked what he was most proud of in his racing career and how he thought Rins would be remembered, he replied: "I hope I'll be remembered as a fast rider. In the end, we were very fast and fought for every championship. In Moto3, with Maverick (Vinales) and Luis (Salom), right up to the final corner in Valencia. We fought in Moto2 as well. In MotoGP, I also battled Joan (Mir) for the world championship, and it's hard for me to choose just one moment, just one memory. So many come to mind...".

Among the moments that will remain unforgettable are his two wins in 2019: in Austin, against Valentino Rossi, and at Silverstone, against Marc Marquez. "Beating two world champions. I can't choose just one; every win and every result has its own story. My first MotoGP victory, battling Valentino, was incredible, incredibly exciting and nerve-racking".

His final MotoGP weekend

Now that it's all a memory, what remains is an inner void, a sense of sadness... and hope. "I'm sad, I won't lie to you, because I've spent half my life here in MotoGP and experienced so many moments. Personally, I feel very strong; this is the year I've felt strongest in terms of performance, and I think we still have a long way to go, but that's how things are and we have to accept it".

At the end of the day, things just go through phases. Of course, if we'd had a much more competitive bike this year and I'd achieved some podium finishes, perhaps I'd still be here for another couple of years, but things happen and we can't turn back the clock. We riders have to make decisions very quickly in this world. Certainly, we've probably made mistakes more than once, but ultimately, the decisions you make, or have made, have a reason behind them, and the truth is that I'm grateful for everything we've achieved". This year, five race winners will leave the grid (Rins, Vinales , Miller, Binder and Morbidelli). What led to his departure from MotoGP? "".