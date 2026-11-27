Fabio Di Giannantonio ’s last weekend with the VR46 team is here, as he will sport KTM factory colors from next year. The Roman rider received a lovely surprise in his office when he arrived in Valencia. It will be a very emotional Grand Prix before he embarks on a new MotoGP adventure.

Fabio buried under ‘KTM’ oranges

‘Diggia’ got a lovely surprise when he arrived at the Cheste paddock. Since he’ll be leaving Valentino Rossi’s team this weekend to begin a new chapter with KTM, he found 70 kilos of oranges scattered across the floor of his office. It was a prank by the VR46 crew, a nod to his new orange livery.

The Tavullia team shared a video on social media of Fabio arriving at the office. "What the hell is this?", he asked as soon as he opened the door, unsure what all those oranges were doing there. It only took one of his teammates asking where he would be racing next year for Di Giannantonio to burst out laughing. "You can all go to hell! I can’t believe it. Who’s going to pick them up? Who’s going to eat them?", said the 28-year-old Roman rider before sitting down among the oranges and threatening to throw them at his teammates. "From Tuesday onwards, this is what I’ll be like, surrounded by orange people", he joked. In just a few days, he’ll ride a KTM RC16 for the first time at the Valencia circuit.

A strong bond with VR46

‘Diggia’ is leaving a team to which he owes much of his MotoGP career. As a reminder, towards the end of 2023 Fabio was out of the championship for the following year. Gresini had decided to sign Marc Marquez, and even Diggia’s win in Qatar—his first in MotoGP—didn’t seem enough to secure him a seat for 2024. Luca Marini’s departure for Honda left a vacancy in the VR46 garage, which Fabio would go on to fill.

Valentino Rossi’s gamble paid off. Di Giannantonio impressed on the Ducati Desmosedici during his first year with the team, so much so that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer decided to give him a factory bike for 2025. This season, the Italian won another MotoGP race, this time in Barcelona, ​​where he claimed his first victory in VR46 colors on a Sunday overshadowed by the serious crash between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta.

A new bike, new rules

Until a few months ago, everything pointed to Fabio continuing to race on a Ducati in 2027. However, the opportunity to join the KTM factory team convinced the Roman rider, who signed a two-year contract with the Austrian brand. Replacing him will be Nicolò Bulega , the reigning SBK champion.

Fabio will have plenty of work to do over the coming months. Switching from a Ducati to a KTM is a demanding challenge for any rider on the grid. In his case, even more so, as MotoGP’s new technical regulations will come into force, bringing new engines and tires. "It’ll be interesting to see how I adapt to this new way of riding. Maybe we’ll also return to a riding style more like that of bikes from the past", Fabio Di Giannantonio noted.

A strong bond with Ducati

In any case, these are days tinged with a certain sadness. "I’m leaving Ducati, the brand that has always been my benchmark since childhood. And then, of course, this wonderful team—we’ve been together for three years, and they’ve gone by so quickly. You always know what you’re leaving behind, but you never know what lies ahead. This weekend will be very emotional for many reasons. I’ve met so many wonderful people, and I just want to enjoy it".

The move to KTM is a little daunting. But joining a factory team is every MotoGP rider’s goal, and he couldn’t pass up this great opportunity. "You never know whether a change will be better or worse for you and your career. I remember, for example, Maverick (Vinales) when he arrived at Yamaha: in the first test and the first races of the season, he beat everyone. Maybe I’ll move to KTM and it’ll be the perfect bike for me right from the start, and maybe I’ll feel much, much better. You never know...".