Two Bimotas top the timesheets in the Andalusian test, with Bassani beating his teammate: BMW and the Japanese manufacturers also continued their work as they prepare for the 2027 Superbike World Championship.

The two-day test at Jerez has wrapped up, with several SBK teams heading there to work with the new Michelin tyres, Pirelli’s new carbon-ceramic brakes, the single fuel and all the other updates included in their respective technical packages. As on Wednesday, the fastest rider of the day was once again from the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team: Axel Bassani clocked a 1'38.987, finishing 131 thousandths ahead of his teammate Alex Lowes, who led on day one. The rider from Veneto was the only one to break the 1'39 barrier and completed an impressive 84 laps on his KB998 Rimini. This was the final test of 2026 for him and the Bimota team, and the work in Andalusia will provide a foundation for their preparations for 2027.

Superbike: BMW ahead of the Japanese manufacturers

in Valencia on December 9–10: MotoGP newcomers Morbidelli, Binder and Miller will also be there, along with Supersport rider Arenas. Behind Bassani and Lowes was Michael van der Mark (+0.381), riding the only BMW M 1000 RR at Jerez. The Dutch test rider continued developing the updated version of the German bike, which is expected to be far more competitive than in 2026 thanks to its new frame. Garrett Gerloff set the fourth-fastest time on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, ahead of Andrea Locatelli on the Yamaha R1 and Jake Dixon on the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Sam Lowes was seventh on the Ducati Panigale V4 R of the Marc VDS team, with the Englishman more than two seconds off the pace. The next Superbike test will take place: MotoGP newcomers Morbidelli, Binder and Miller will also be there, along with Supersport rider Arenas.

Supersport: Masia leads on the Kawasaki

Kawasaki and AS Yamaha teams from the Supersport World Championship were also on track in Andalusia. Jaume Masia was the fastest on the Ninja ZX-6R, finishing 353 thousandths ahead of his teammate David Salvador. Jeremy Alcoba was third on the R9.

Superbike, Jerez Test: Day 2 lap times and standings