Final lap for Marc Marquez : the reigning champion bids farewell to MotoGP after his historic Portimao title, making the shock announcement in Valencia.

After plenty of rumors, the announcement came just before the start of FP1 for the Valencia GP: Marc Marquez is retiring! He did it his own way, with a series of sheets of paper, starting with "We'll talk later" and ending with the sentence you can see in the cover image. A twist that came just after he celebrated his latest historic MotoGP title in Portimao, where he was greeted with applause from the entire Ducati team, a handshake with Pecco Bagnaia (a gentleman, as Marquez described him), embraces with his girlfriend and everyone else present, wide-eyed looks from the other garages, and a few tears among the spectators.

Ducati's farewell

Or perhaps it wasn't such a twist after all, given how evasive he had been about his situation at the previous round in Portugal. He has been racing with one and a half arms for some time, as he himself admitted, and his brother Alex had also said he would continue only if his motivation and passion outweighed the pain and physical strain. Marc Marquez will provide the definitive account of his situation when the time comes to speak, after the on-track action, although one thing is clear: from now until Sunday, this will be the only topic of conversation.

Because, without taking anything away from the others, we are undeniably talking about the last great talent in today's MotoGP... Here is the statement Ducati released immediately after the shocking live announcement: "It's official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP. The 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo Team. The Spanish rider will provide further updates at 12:15 in a press conference at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Until then, no member of Ducati Corse will make any comment".