Marc Marquez has reached ten world titles, matching Giacomo Agostini's eight premier-class titles (15 titles overall). Sunday in Portimao was a great celebration for the Cervera family. By the Ducati star's side was his partner, Gemma Pinto , as well as his brother Alex. The Gresini team rider looked back on the difficult MotoGP season his older brother had experienced, reflecting on what he sees as its key turning points.

The surgery after Le Mans

A year ago, Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash at Mandalika, forcing him to miss the final races of the 2025 World Championship. Fortunately, he had already clinched the title at Motegi. But that crash disrupted his winter preparations and the start of the 2026 season. At Mugello, he hit his lowest point, trailing then championship leader Marco Bezzecchi by 102 points.

I would consider it the most important of all, especially given what that title meant to him last year. He had already said during pre-season and over the winter that he felt very empty, and I don't know how he managed to rediscover that motivation, that determination," What does this title mean to Marc? "," Alex Marquez explained.

The turning point was the crash at Le Mans, which forced him back into the operating room for surgery on both his arm and ankle. "When it was time to stop, something clicked, and I think the real title campaign truly took shape in Balaton and Brno. I think that's where he changed his mindset and realized it was possible. And look, all those bad days when he finished sixth or seventh, when everything seemed like a disaster and the ship was sinking, are what kept the ship afloat more than ever".

A mentally challenging season

Mentally, it was not an easy MotoGP season for the Ducati star. His injury and arm pain had a considerable impact on his results during the first part of the championship and beyond. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi seemed to be racing to the top like high-speed trains... The love and support of friends and family also gave him strength and courage. "There was a point when I compared it to when he was at Honda. Those very difficult moments when we had to give him the peace of mind he needed, the calm, and the reassurance that this is a long road, that he would make it and needed to be patient. He was patient, and that's Marc. I mean, it's not that Aprilia lost that title; rather, he won it by doing the right things at the right time".

Starting next MotoGP season, Alex Marquez will wear the colors of the KTM factory team. Regardless of the results, the younger of the Cervera brothers will always play a fundamental role in the life and career of the legend Marc. "As a family, it's always important to be there for one another in difficult times and to act like a brother—there's no other way," the Gresini rider concluded. "This year it took him longer to find his rhythm, but he knows how to find motivation anywhere. Marc can surprise us at any moment".