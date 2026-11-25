Dani Holgado already has 2027 in his sights, and his first point of reference in MotoGP has a very specific name: Marc Marquez. The CFMOTO Aspar Team rider will make his premier-class debut with BK8 Gresini Racing, alongside Joan Mir. In an exclusive interview with Motosan ahead of the Portuguese GP, he explained that studying the Spanish superstar’s work will be one of the keys to his learning process. First, though, he has a Moto2 season of highs and lows to wrap up.

The Marquez lesson

The move comes at a time of upheaval for the championship: in 2027, the new 850cc bikes will make their debut, the aerodynamic regulations will change, and Pirelli tyres will arrive. It will be a new landscape for everyone, even the veterans, and the rider from San Vicente del Raspeig hopes to make the most of the experience he has already gained with these tyres. Above all, he wants to learn from the best, starting with Marc Marquez , while also keeping an eye on Pedro Acosta and his future teammate Joan Mir. Holgado’s point is simple: watching and analysing Marquez’s data could help him a great deal.

A Moto2 season of two halves

His second year in the intermediate class was no walk in the park. Holgado went through a difficult spell midway through the season, struggling to find the right feeling before bouncing back in the latter half of the championship. “It’s been a somewhat difficult year in many ways, because we had some ups and downs and faced difficulties midway through the season,” he admitted. “Despite that, we always tried to get the most out of every situation. When I wasn’t feeling good or didn’t have the pace, I tried to achieve the best result possible: fifth, sixth, seventh… There was a bit of everything.”

The season finale restored his confidence. He took pole and finished second in Malaysia, then returned to winning ways in Qatar after a long drought dating back to Brazil. “We achieved some important results, such as second place and pole in Malaysia, as well as the win in Qatar, which made me really happy because I hadn’t won in a long time, since Brazil,” he said. Heading into Portimao, Holgado had scored 215 points and claimed two victories, keeping him among the top four in the overall standings.

One last dance with Aspar

Before moving to the Gresini garage, the Spaniard wants to make the most of his final races with the team that helped him grow. Holgado sees the Aspar outfit as fundamental to his sporting journey and is determined to give it everything before closing this chapter. In MotoGP, his stated goal will be to learn and develop, making the most of the chance to compete against some of the world’s best riders. With the regulations, bikes and tyres all still to be explored, starting out with a clear plan and the right data to study could make all the difference.