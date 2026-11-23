Back in Spain after winning his tenth title, the Ducati rider also had the chance to respond to a question about Rossi.

Ago, however, remains the all-time record holder, with fifteen world titles won in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Marc Marquez became even more of a legend after the MotoGP race in Portimao. He had already achieved enough in his career to be considered one, but in Portugal he mathematically secured his tenth world championship title. He surpassed Valentino Rossi both in total titles and in titles in the premier class alone, where he drew level with Giacomo Agostini on eight., however, remains the all-time record holder, with fifteen world titles won in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

Valentino Rossi sends no message to Marc Marquez

The Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team rider returned to his home country of Spain and spoke about his triumphant season at a press conference held at the Fitz nightclub in Madrid. Among the questions put to him was one about Valentino Rossi, specifically whether the Doctor had sent him a message after he won his tenth world title. It was an ironic question, given that the two do not have a relationship and do not particularly like each other.

Marquez nevertheless chose to answer, saying: "Well, his name had to come up, didn't it? Otherwise, it wouldn't have been a normal press conference. It didn't happen, and I don't expect it to, because I expect things from people who can add something to my life. Valentino has given me a lot; he has been an inspiration to many riders. You can't get along with everyone. I get along with most of my rivals, but with him... Maybe it's because we're both Aquarians—one born on the 16th and the other on the 17th—so we've clashed more".

Of course, Rossi did not send a message, and none will be forthcoming; that is hardly surprising. In any case, Marc reiterated that he respects Valentino and that the number of titles is not something he thinks about too much, even though he is proud of what he has achieved: "I think we have to be realistic. I have a lot of respect for him; he has achieved a great deal and done a lot for motorcycling. The way I retire tomorrow morning doesn't change my life. I said it at the press conferences before winning the title, and I'll say it again now that I have won: retiring with ten, eleven or eight MotoGP titles doesn't change my life. Even so, matching the greatest rider, or the one with the most titles in the premier class, Giacomo Agostini, is one of the best feelings, and it will remain so until someone comes along in ten, twenty or thirty years and matches or surpasses us. I hope I get to see it, just as Giacomo did".