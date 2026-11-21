Dirt bike legend Eli Tomac's personal training ranch has been listed for sale after the 4x AMA Motocross and 2x AMA Supercross champion announced his retirement from the sport just a few months ago.

It's always disappointing when a sporting legend reaches their limit, and despite winning races earlier this year and looking reasonably competitive at points of the outdoor season too, Eli Tomac decided to hang up the gloves once and for all this September. The announcement was met with equal parts sadness and understanding from fans, who supported the 33-year-old's decision and acknowledged that he has already proven to be one of the all-time greats with little else to accomplish.

While it was not entirely unexpected that Tomac would step away from the sport altogether, rather than continuing in some sort of managerial capacity , the early sale of his beloved 'Flying T' ranch comes as something of a surprise to many as the Number 3 puts a definitive end to an incredible chapter of his life.

The ranch is located in Cortez, Colorado, and features a purpose-built supercross track as well as a full-size motocross circuit. For a price of $7.5 million, though, there is more to the property than just its professional-scale dirt tracks. It also has an indoor gym, a walk-in wardrobe and a giant garage space capable of fitting several cars.

On top of that, it is situated in a picturesque rural location, beneath a large mountain and next to McElmo Creek. The listing also shows several photos of wild horses and longhorn cows, both of which could also be accomodated with the ranch's several large farming pens.

It's certainly sad to see the definitive ending to one of America's greatest motocross careers, but on the other hand, we can only wish Eli Tomac all the best with his future endeavours, which appear to be more family focussed.