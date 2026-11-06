Cooper Webb Open to Team USA Coaching Role After Revealing Haiden Deegan MXoN Talks

Three-time AMA Supercross champion and MXoN veteran Cooper Webb has said that he would consider taking a role in Team USA's future as a manager or coach. He also stated that he was very close to convincing Haiden Deegan to race at the Nations this year.

2026 was another somewhat disappointing year for Team USA as they fielded a younger lineup with Levi Kitchen and Julien Baumer alongside Webb. Overall, they finished 5th, just a single point behind Latvia - but it is a competition that the USA enters with the expectation of competing to win, not simply finishing in the top five or on the podium.

In the latest episode of the PulpMX Show, Webb sat down with lead SMX commentator Jason Weigandt and gave his thoughts on Team USA's performance and potential in the competition, stressing that it is still important for the USA to do well.

I went through about ten people but I was about one person away from Haiden [Deegan] going, and that was as a racer." Said Webb, highlighting the power he has in the American motocross scene. Deegan's team, Star Racing " Said Webb, highlighting the power he has in the American motocross scene. Deegan's team, Star Racing Yamaha , famously withdrew from the competition this year - a decision which ultimately deprived Team USA of its most successful rider this season.

"I do think I hold a little bit of magnitude there," continued Webb, "I don't want credit, I don't wanna be manager or I don't want to be making any of the like logistics. But, like I said, I look at France with Gautier and Aus with Byrne. So, like I said, I think there is a place for it. Just the ins-and-outs, right? And not to toot my own horn but I do feel like that is a pressure race and that's my expertise.

"I think throughout the weekend I really was able to help Juju [Baumer] and Levi [Kitchen] just stay calm, stay present, give them all these little tips that added up to be a lot. And that's the stuff sometimes that, not to discredit anybody, but people just don't know, right? So yeah, I'd love that opportunity and I would be extremely passionate about it, no doubt."