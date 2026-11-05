Himalayan 750, already has an Italian price list. Royal Enfield is closing the year of its 125th anniversary with the biggest shake-up to its recent lineup: at EICMA 2026, it unveiled a 743 cc twin-cylinder platform, and the first bike to use it, the, already has an Italian price list.

Prices start at €7,390, putting the new Indian adventure bike on a collision course with its middleweight rivals.

At its Milan show stand, the brand revealed the direction its products will take in the years ahead. Alongside the Himalayan 750 were the Continental GT 750, the Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler, a limited-edition Shotgun 650, and a clothing line debuting the company’s new image. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Eicher Motors and head of Royal Enfield, presented the launch as a vision of the future that brings together the brand’s stylistic heritage and engineering designed around the rider.

Himalayan 750: the move to a twin-cylinder engine

Ten years have passed since the first 411 cc Himalayan made adventure riding accessible to a wide audience. The new generation retains that spirit but completely transforms its heart: an air- and oil-cooled parallel twin with a single overhead cam, four valves per cylinder, and a 270° crankshaft, bearing virtually no resemblance to the engines in the current lineup. Maximum torque is 63 Nm at 5,000 rpm, with 90% available from just 3,500 rpm—a delivery focused on rideability rather than peak performance.

For the first time, a Himalayan comes with a complete electronics package managed by a six-axis inertial measurement unit:

five riding modes

cornering ABS

lean-sensitive traction control

cruise control

The chassis remains true to its road-and-trail riding focus, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear. Adjustable windscreen, separate rider and passenger seats, and a load capacity of up to 195 kg complete the package.

Prices in Italy

Royal Enfield has confirmed three trim levels. The entry-level version, with alloy wheels and Aztec Green paint, costs €7,390. Opt for spoked wheels and Viking Bronze or Siberia White paint, and the price rises to €7,790. At the top of the range is the Antarctic Silver, priced at €9,290 and fitted with custom-made luggage developed in partnership with GIVI.

Continental GT 750: the sportiest café racer yet

The second star of the show is the Continental GT 750, which takes the Himalayan’s technical architecture in a decidedly sportier direction. Its retro look gets a contemporary update, while the 743 cc twin-cylinder engine comes in an upgraded version, making this the fastest café racer the brand has ever produced. Official specifications for this version have not yet been announced, however.

With its new platform, Royal Enfield is laying the groundwork for a family of more powerful models: the Himalayan 750 leads the way, while the Continental GT 750 confirms that the engine is intended for more than one project. The coming months will show how quickly the lineup expands.