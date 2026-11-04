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Superbike Soul and Naked Character: BMW M 1000 RS, a Limited-Edition Powerhouse

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by Diana Tamantini
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BMW grabs attention with the M 1000 RS: the world’s most powerful hypernaked makes its debut at EICMA 2026. Here are the details.
Among the many stunning bikes on display at EICMA 2026, an exclusive model bearing the BMW name was bound to make an appearance. The M 1000 RS makes its debut: a record-breaking 218 hp powerhouse that combines Superbike and naked-bike features. The Bavarian manufacturer itself has described it as the world’s most powerful hypernaked. Equipped with BMW’s most advanced electronics package, the model will be produced in a limited run of just 1,000 units, with a starting list price in Italy of €41,240. Let’s take a closer look.

A power monster 

As mentioned, this is a record-breaking hypernaked that combines the chassis of the M 1000 R naked bike with the race-bred engine of the M 1000 RR Superbike. Calling it a power monster is no exaggeration: it is equipped with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces 218 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque, with a claimed top speed of 283 km/h. Weighing 196 kg in running order, it is lighter than you might expect. It uses the Superbike’s rear subframe to provide a higher riding position with more weight over the front end. The bike features semi-active suspension and carbon-fibre aerodynamic winglets. The standard M Winglets package generates downforce to stabilise the bike at high speeds and reduce wheelies. Other highlights include Launch Control and a Pit Lane Limiter for rapid starts and controlling speed in the pit lane; Riding Modes Pro, with track-focused riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1–3); and a six-axis inertial measurement unit that manages traction control (DTC), cornering-optimised ABS Pro and wheelie control in real time. This rare new model captivated visitors at EICMA 2026. More details below.

BMW M 1000 RS: technical specifications 

Engine: Liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline four-cylinder with BMW ShiftCam technology
Displacement: 999 cc
Maximum power: 218 hp (160 kW) at 14,500 rpm
Maximum torque: 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm
Top speed: 283 km/h
Transmission: Six-speed gearbox with dog engagement, integrated into the crankcase, with Shift Assistant Pro (bidirectional electronic shifting)
Frame: Composite aluminium bridge-type frame with the engine as a stressed member; rear subframe derived directly from the M 1000 RR Superbike
Front suspension: 45 mm inverted fork with semi-active DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) electronic adjustment
Rear suspension: Aluminium single-sided swingarm with semi-active DDC central shock absorber
Front brake: Dual 320 mm floating discs with radial-mount, four-piston fixed M calipers
Rear brake: Single 220 mm disc with a two-piston fixed M caliper
Wheels and rims: Forged aluminium wheels (carbon-fibre wheels available with the M Competition package)
Seat height: Raised, forward-leaning riding position for greater weight over the front end than on the standard M 1000 R
Weight: 196 kg in running order (with a full tank)
Starting price (Italy): €41,240
-> bmwgroup.com

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byDiana Tamantini

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