Superbike Soul and Naked Character: BMW M 1000 RS, a Limited-Edition Powerhouse

BMW grabs attention with the M 1000 RS: the world’s most powerful hypernaked makes its debut at EICMA 2026. Here are the details.

BMW name was bound to make an appearance. The M 1000 RS makes its debut: a record-breaking 218 hp powerhouse that combines Among the many stunning bikes on display at EICMA 2026, an exclusive model bearing thename was bound to make an appearance. Themakes its debut: a record-breaking 218 hp powerhouse that combines Superbike and naked-bike features. The Bavarian manufacturer itself has described it as the world’s most powerful hypernaked. Equipped with BMW’s most advanced electronics package, the model will be produced in a limited run of just 1,000 units, with a starting list price in Italy of €41,240. Let’s take a closer look.

A power monster

As mentioned, this is a record-breaking hypernaked that combines the chassis of the M 1000 R naked bike with the race-bred engine of the M 1000 RR Superbike. Calling it a power monster is no exaggeration: it is equipped with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces 218 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque, with a claimed top speed of 283 km/h. Weighing 196 kg in running order, it is lighter than you might expect. It uses the Superbike’s rear subframe to provide a higher riding position with more weight over the front end. The bike features semi-active suspension and carbon-fibre aerodynamic winglets. The standard M Winglets package generates downforce to stabilise the bike at high speeds and reduce wheelies. Other highlights include Launch Control and a Pit Lane Limiter for rapid starts and controlling speed in the pit lane; Riding Modes Pro, with track-focused riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1–3); and a six-axis inertial measurement unit that manages traction control (DTC), cornering-optimised ABS Pro and wheelie control in real time. This rare new model captivated visitors at EICMA 2026. More details below.

BMW M 1000 RS: technical specifications

Engine: Liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline four-cylinder with BMW ShiftCam technology

Displacement: 999 cc

Maximum power: 218 hp (160 kW) at 14,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm

Top speed: 283 km/h

Transmission: Six-speed gearbox with dog engagement, integrated into the crankcase, with Shift Assistant Pro (bidirectional electronic shifting)

Frame: Composite aluminium bridge-type frame with the engine as a stressed member; rear subframe derived directly from the M 1000 RR Superbike

Front suspension: 45 mm inverted fork with semi-active DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) electronic adjustment

Rear suspension: Aluminium single-sided swingarm with semi-active DDC central shock absorber

Front brake: Dual 320 mm floating discs with radial-mount, four-piston fixed M calipers

Rear brake: Single 220 mm disc with a two-piston fixed M caliper

Wheels and rims: Forged aluminium wheels (carbon-fibre wheels available with the M Competition package)

Seat height: Raised, forward-leaning riding position for greater weight over the front end than on the standard M 1000 R

Weight: 196 kg in running order (with a full tank)

Starting price (Italy): €41,240