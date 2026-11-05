The Future Is Electric: Meet Vespa’s Revolutionary Lineup—Prices, Performance and What’s New

EICMA 2026 showcases a revolutionary Vespa electric range: everything you need to know about the Primavera, Sprint S and Primavera Tech models.

Vespa elegance and style meet zero-emission technology, making the range even more environmentally friendly and efficient. EICMA 2026 offers a chance to witness the launch of a new chapter for the Piaggio Group: an electric range for its iconic scooter, bringing together heritage and a vision focused on the future. This is not entirely new for Vespa (its first electric concept debuted at the elegance and style meet zero-emission technology, making the range even more environmentally friendly and efficient. EICMA 2026 offers a chance to witness the launch of a new chapter for the Piaggio Group: an electric range for its iconic scooter, bringing together heritage and a vision focused on the future. This is not entirely new for Vespa (its first electric concept debuted at the Milan Motor Show 10 years ago), but two features are revolutionary. First, all three models have been designed and built entirely in Italy, sharing an architecture that delivers greater efficiency and lower energy consumption. The second innovation is an even more environmentally friendly motor, made without components containing rare earths. Let’s take a closer look.

Vespa Primavera, Sprint S, Primavera Tech

At the heart of these scooters is a cutting-edge, zero-emission motor, housed within the original, unmistakable lines of their steel bodies. The Primavera and Sprint S are both classified as mopeds, with a top speed of 45 km/h. Their new motor delivers more torque, making them more responsive when pulling away in typical city traffic. Range can reach up to 85 kilometres in ECO mode, and the battery is easy to remove for more convenient charging. The Vespa Primavera costs around €5,300, while the Vespa Sprint S is priced at approximately €4,500. The special RED solidarity editions cost around €200 extra.

The Primavera Tech, by contrast, is an electric motorcycle with a top speed of 67 km/h. The new motor and Vehicle Management System improve efficiency, extending range by 12.5% to 90 km on the WMTC cycle. Thanks to a more powerful and efficient new charger, energy consumption from the mains is also reduced by 17%, with charging from 0 to 80% taking around two and a half hours. The “Maintenance” function, which can be activated from the dashboard, maximizes battery life, even when the Vespa is parked for long periods. Its list price is around €7,600, rising to €7,800 for the RED livery.

A few details

All three models feature an LED headlight and taillight, aluminium alloy wheels, and a seat made from material designed to ensure maximum comfort for both rider and passenger. The Primavera Tech also comes with a remote key featuring Bike Finder and under-seat storage opening functions, while a USB port inside the glove compartment in the leg shield allows smartphones and other mobile devices to be charged. What’s more, the Tech model features a new 5” TFT digital dashboard displaying all the key information, such as remaining range and energy recovery; the Piaggio Keyless system comes as standard for starting the scooter, activating the electronic immobilizer as an anti-theft system, and opening the seat remotely. There are also two LED courtesy lights in the leg shield.

A host of features make the experience even easier and more connected. The Vespa MIA multimedia system (standard on the Vespa Primavera Tech and available as an accessory for the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S) connects a smartphone to the Vespa, using the TFT display to show incoming calls and messages. Voice commands let riders make calls or listen to music, while pictogram-based navigation displays directions directly on the Vespa screen once a destination has been entered and navigation started.

Genuine Vespa accessories and helmets

The dedicated top case, which holds a full-face helmet, is painted to match the vehicle and embellished with a chrome Vespa logo. It can also be fitted with a backrest. The high-quality, shatter-resistant methacrylate windscreen provides maximum protection. The Vespa can also be equipped with an elegant flyscreen, available in both clear and smoked finishes. Classic front and rear luggage racks are also available, along with perimeter guards that elegantly finish off the vehicle while protecting its bodywork.

As for the helmet range, the Argentario is the top-of-the-line model. This jet helmet is made from ABS and features a clear, scratch-resistant main visor and an internal sun visor. Its new ventilation system quickly dissipates heat, keeping the inner lining cool and comfortable. The side padding and lining are removable and washable, and the helmet is available in several colours.

Other options include the Vespa Dec demi-jet helmet, featuring a large black-on-black Vespa logo; the Vespa Bling, an elegant demi-jet helmet covered in crystals with a contrasting Vespa logo; the Vespa Blade, an ABS demi-jet helmet with a stitched eco-leather shell covering, a scratch-resistant smoked visor and aluminium detailing; the Vespa Langhe, with an ABS shell elegantly covered in eco-leather; and the Vespa Versilia, a demi-jet model featuring a double metal Vespa logo, a quick-release micrometric fastening system, hypoallergenic, breathable lining, and removable, washable padding.