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KTM 450 RC, surprise at EICMA 2026: the A2 sportbike is coming to Europe, but not until 2028

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
KTM 450 RC 1
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KTM kept its cards close to its chest until the very end. Without so much as a mention during the opening ceremony, the Mattighofen-based manufacturer brought the new 450 RC to EICMA 2026, announcing its arrival on the European market.
It is the smaller sibling of the 990 RC R, designed for the A2 category, but it will be a while before it reaches dealerships: at the show, the bike is already listed as a 2028 model.
KTM itself described it as an "unexpected appearance". For now, the engine figures remain a mystery: the Austrian manufacturer has not released performance data for Europe, as homologation for markets across the continent has not yet been completed.

From China to Europe, built on a CFMoto platform

Its Milan debut was not a world premiere. The 450 RC had already been unveiled in April 2026 for the Chinese market, and for good reason: its frame, engine and single-sided swingarm are shared with the CFMoto 450SR-S, a model from KTM's Chinese manufacturing partner. In summer 2026, CEO Gottfried Neumeister had also previewed an RC version of the upcoming 490 family on the brand's official channels.
KTM, for its part, claims the project as its own and promises class-leading performance. The middleweight twin-cylinder sportbike segment is growing, and the Austrian manufacturer aims to become its benchmark, taking on an increasingly crowded field of competitors.
KTM 450 RC

WP APEX running gear and electronics from a higher class

The 450 RC makes no compromises when it comes to its running gear. Up front is a 43 mm WP APEX inverted fork, adjustable for compression and rebound. At the rear, a WP APEX shock absorber, adjustable for preload and rebound, is paired with a single-sided swingarm that leaves the wheel on full display. Braking is handled by a single 320 mm front disc with a radial WP four-piston caliper, a setup that reduces unsprung mass. Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres come as standard.
The electronics package is extensive: cornering ABS, dual-channel MTC, Road and Supermoto braking modes, and several engine maps. Everything is controlled via the 5-inch colour TFT display, while USB-A and USB-C ports round out the equipment. The design is by Kiska, bringing the 990 RC R's sharp lines to the smaller displacement class in orange and black, with small aerodynamic winglets at the front.

When will it arrive?

The timeline has yet to be confirmed. On social media, KTM says the launch is planned for late 2027, when the full technical specifications and other details are also expected to be revealed. The bike is slated to join the range for 2028; until then, power and price remain the big unknowns.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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