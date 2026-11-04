The Reisulis brothers, Karlis and Janis, are two of the hottest future prospects on the MXGP scene. The Latvian pair represent a new generation of talent and have already impressed the paddock over the last couple of years, notably helping Team Latvia to a historic 4th place overall finish at the MX of Nations in Ernee, France last month.

Following a stint at Monster Energy Yamaha where the brothers finished 6th and 7th in the highly competitive MX2 class, the duo will now race in orange for the 2027 season under the banner of KTM

Younger brother Janis will join former MX2 champion, Simon Längenfelder, at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing after a highly impressive 2026 campaign which saw the young Latvian earn three podiums throughout the season. Meanwhile, older brother Karlis will join the Van Venrooy KTM team after his 7th place finish in the standings.

Following the departure of the sensational Coenen brothers from Belgium, who will transition to the AMA SMX series in America next year, it seems that KTM have already found an ideal replacement pair of brothers to fill the gap left in the team.

A Bright Future in MXGP

Although there has been lots of talk about the loss of the Coenen brothers from the MXGP series, there is still a bright future ahead for European motocross. The MX2 class looks to be highly competitive once again as Camden McLellan, Liam Everts, Längenfelder and now the Reisulis brothers will be favourites to compete for the title.

Meanwhile, reigning MX2 champion Guillerm Farres is stepping up to the MXGP class with the Triumph Factory Racing team to see if he can continue his good form and take the fight to the legend and 6x champion, Jeffrey Herlings

Elsewhere, former MXGP champion Romain Febvre will be getting a fresh start after his move from Kawasaki to Ducati. At KTM, France's Maxime Renaux joins Italy's Andrea Adamo in the MXGP factory squad after the departure of team manager Joel Smets.

Overall, it is shaping up to be yet another entertaining season, but one in which Herlings will surely feel confident of adding a seventh world title to his name.