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Yamaha Restructures Motocross: Official Farewell to MX2 and New MXGP Strategy

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
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Yamaha ends its MX2 program in the Motocross World Championship: it’s official. Efforts will focus solely on the MXGP category.
Rumors, which we reported just yesterday, have now been followed by an official announcement. Yamaha has confirmed its withdrawal from the MX2 category in the Motocross World Championship as part of a strategic restructuring that will see its efforts focused exclusively on MXGP. The lineup has yet to be confirmed, though Tim Gajser is certain to be part of it and Ruben Fernandez appears set to join from Honda. Meanwhile, the three-tuning-fork brand is stepping away from the 250 class following a combination of factors that led to a review of its international Motocross program.

Yamaha’s official statement 

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced a strategic restructuring of its program in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The changes will introduce a new operating model for the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team and bring Yamaha’s official involvement in the MX2 category to an end. The restructuring follows the opening of Yamaha Motor Europe’s new motorsport research and development center, purpose-built at the Yamaha Campus in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy. Development of the MXGP program will be centralized at this facility, following the same development model used for the company’s Road Racing and Rally Raid activities.
Under the new structure, Yamaha Motor Europe will bring management of the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team in-house, taking direct responsibility for its day-to-day operations and the overall technical development of the MXGP program. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to concentrate resources and return Yamaha to the top step of the podium in the premier MXGP class. In support of this goal, Yamaha Motor Europe will end its official commitment to MX2 with immediate effect. Further details about the new Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team structure, including its management and full rider lineup, will be announced in due course.
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