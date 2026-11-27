Chase Sexton has finally put the rumours to rest regarding his future with an announcement that he will join QuadLock Honda for 2027. The two-time 450 Champion will hope to regain his form after a shaky spell with the Kawasaki Factory team.

Having previously won the 2023 Supercross and 2024 Motocross titles in the AMA's premier class, Chase Sexton remains one of the top riders in America. However, last season fell below expectations as he finished 6th in the Supercross season and was injured on the third race of the Motocross campaign. Despite picking up two wins in green, it was clear that something wasn't clicking in this partnership. Following the injury at Thunder Valley, speculation began to mount surrounding the former champion's future.

By contrast, Sexton's prior relationship with Honda was the longest and most successful of his career, capturing three AMA titles across the 250 and 450 classes between 2019 - 2023. He then moved on to Red Bull KTM where he won the 2024 Pro Motocross championship and then missed out on the 2025 SX title to Cooper Webb by just two points.

After announcing the mutual termination of his Kawasaki contract, the number 4 teased that he would return to a bike we have previously seen him on before , so it was only a 50/50 chance whether it would be Honda or KTM.

KTM's current lineup is looking incredibly strong already, with Lucas Coenen joining reigning SMX champion Jorge Prado in the 450 class while Sacha Coenen will ride alongside Julien Baumer, Ryder Di Francesco and Daxton Bennick on the 250s.