The world champion is flying at Ricardo Tormo, eager to leave Ducati and MotoGP on a high note with a great weekend: Aprilia are lurking, with Bezzecchi ahead of Martin.

The MotoGP paddock is still reeling from Marc Marquez 's announcement that he will retire, but the riders focused on doing their best on track in Valencia during the always fiercely contested Practice session. The fastest of them all was none other than the number 93 rider from the Ducati factory team, who set a new Ricardo Tormo circuit record on his final attempt: 1'28.483. Even though he has decided to retire , he wants to give it his all right to the end.

Three Aprilias sit behind Marquez: those of Marco Bezzecchi (+0.247), Ai Ogura (+0.291) and Raul Fernandez (+0.308). The fourth, Jorge Martin's, is tenth: the future Yamaha rider made it through by just 49 thousandths, narrowly avoiding missing out on direct entry to Q2 in qualifying.

MotoGP Valencia: Practice times and standings

Pedro Acosta posted the fifth-fastest time, leading the first of two KTMs in today's top 10 at Valencia. The other belongs to Pol Espargaro, the test rider called up at Ricardo Tormo to once again replace the injured Maverick Vinales in the Tech3 team; he managed the seventh-fastest time in Practice.

Ducati riders Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio also secured direct entry to Q2 in qualifying. Johann Zarco, on the LCR Honda, missed out by 50 thousandths. There were no Japanese bikes in the top ten. The best-placed Yamaha was Fabio Quartararo's, in 12th, more than eight tenths behind Marquez and just ahead of Enea Bastianini's KTM. Bastianini was somewhat disappointing, considering what his teammate Espargaro managed to achieve.

MotoGP Valencia 2026, Practice results: times and standings

Ducati and Marquez's retirement: Grassilli speaks

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP and appeared deeply affected by Marquez's decision to retire: "We are still surprised; we spoke with Marc last night. Until then, we were at ease because we have an agreement with him to race together for the next two years. Now we need to stay calm and avoid making any hasty decisions. We'll take action as soon as the opportunity arises".

It is not yet known who the actual candidates are to replace Marc in the Ducati factory team. Naturally, the first names being discussed are Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega, both of whom are under contract with Ducati, although they have been announced as riders for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team. It remains to be seen whether one of them could be "released" from Valentino Rossi's team, or whether Borgo Panigale will make a different choice for 2027.