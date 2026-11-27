Marc Marquez explains all the reasons behind his decision to retire at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

"A difficult press conference": Marc Marquez begins, at times unable to hide his emotion, during the moment dedicated to him after : Marc Marquez begins, at times unable to hide his emotion, during the moment dedicated to him after the announcement made right at the start of the first MotoGP free practice sessions in Valencia. Did you see it coming? The fact is, a talented rider and champion is now stepping away. He has taken the time to explain the whole situation that led him to this decision: the physical toll, from double vision returning twice to the condition of his right arm. The future is uncertain; who knows whether we’ll see him again in the paddock in some other role... Before answering all the questions, Marc Marquez specifically asks for a commemorative photo with all the current MotoGP riders. No one holds back on hugs or words of admiration for the reigning champion. Then it’s time for family photos and one with the entire Ducati team. Here’s a summary of his words and the key points behind this morning’s shock announcement.

A situation at the limit

Marc Marquez briefly looks back on his career, saying he has thoroughly enjoyed the journey and thanking everyone who has supported him along the way. The key question comes up straight away: why? "Sometimes you don’t need a reason, but this year the situation was really at the limit," Marquez admitted, referring to his physical condition. "I made this decision after the Japanese GP at Motegi. The only person who knew..." At this point, emotion gets the better of him and tears well up before he points to his brother. "The only one who knew was Alex, the most important person in my life. I wanted to announce it only here, so I could keep fighting for the MotoGP title. I had made my decision either way, whether I won or things turned out less well." In the end, he won and made history in motorcycle racing once again, before making this announcement. He picked three special moments to sum up his career: "2013 with Honda, my rookie year and my first world title. 2025 felt like winning a first title, and then I shared it with my brother. And this weekend."

Physical struggles and a farewell to Ducati

He also had words of thanks for Ducati, which was only informed of his decision yesterday. "They understood the situation. When I signed in March, I was optimistic, but I didn’t know I would have to undergo another operation and face even more problems." He also stressed that "At Ducati, I had a second life, even if it was shorter than the first." He then explained what he had not previously shared about his health. "After the Indonesian GP, in addition to the injury, I had another episode of double vision, although it lasted only 48 hours. It happened again after Le Mans, this time for 12 hours. So, in the second half of the season, I took fewer risks and had fewer crashes. I’m fast and competitive, but I was starting to feel afraid—not of speed, but of getting injured. The time has come." He openly admits that "I was suffering; the results masked the situation." What does he say to the fans? "It’ll be a bittersweet weekend for everyone, but I hope you’ve all enjoyed this journey, just as I have. It shouldn’t be a tragedy—let’s enjoy the celebration."