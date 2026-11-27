The MotoGP 2026 season finale gets underway in Valencia. Here’s how the first free practice sessions unfolded at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Following the shock announcement that Marc Marquez will retire after this GP, the first MotoGP practice session in Valencia got underway, with Marco Bezzecchi topping the timesheets by just 10 hundredths over the 2026 MotoGP world champion. One final head-to-head between Aprilia and the Ducati rider begins here. Let’s also remember that the manufacturers’ title is still up for grabs between the two Italian brands. The Veneto-based marque is hoping to take this title from Borgo Panigale too, ending its dominance of recent years... We’ll see how things unfold over the coming days. In the meantime, here’s what’s happened so far—and don’t forget to check all the Valencia GP schedule.

Farewells, changes and absences

Marquez isn’t the only one saying goodbye, although his announcement is undoubtedly the most striking. Brad Binder and Jack Miller are moving to the World Superbike Championship, while Alex Rins is leaving two-wheeled racing for a new challenge that has yet to be officially announced. There is also the bitter absence of Maverick Vinales, whose MotoGP career comes to an undignified end. Unfortunately, Pecco Bagnaia won’t get to bid Ducati— the marque with which he won his two MotoGP titles—a trackside farewell before moving to Aprilia. Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio are leaving Ducati (Gresini and VR46) for KTM’s factory team, while Pedro Acosta is leaving KTM for Ducati. The Spaniard will be disappointed to miss out on a direct battle with Marquez; he had repeatedly said he couldn’t wait to take on the best... Enea Bastianini is also leaving KTM for Trackhouse Aprilia, while Luca Marini and Joan Mir are expected to join KTM Tech3 and Ducati Gresini, respectively, after Honda, which will welcome Fabio Quartararo from Yamaha. Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura will be joining Yamaha... A real game of musical chairs, as we’ve known since the end of last year. Finally, let’s also remember that Toprak Razgatlioglu is absent for physical reasons and has once again been replaced by test rider Augusto Fernandez.

MotoGP FP1 – Valencia GP

The final Grand Prix of the season—one set to deliver plenty of excitement—begins in cool conditions (13°C) under sunny skies. Farewells, goodbyes, changes... In short, everyone will want to end this intense 2026 MotoGP season on a high. It also marks the end of an era, with 850cc bikes and Pirelli tyres on the horizon, along with all the rider changes and behind-the-scenes developments we’ve reported on in recent months. Jack Miller and Johann Zarco crashed during the session, while Marco Bezzecchi finished just 10 thousandths ahead of Marc Marquez in the first practice session at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Free Practice 1 standings