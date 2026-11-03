One of the hottest topics this off-season has been the future of former 2x 450 champion Chase Sexton. The American made his official departure from Kawasaki just a few weeks ago, but it remains to be seen who he will be riding for in 2027.

It's safe to say that Sexton had a challenging year in 2026. Despite winning two overalls in the Supercross portion of the season with Kawasaki, a bad crash at Thunder Valley brought his outdoor Motocross campaign to a premature end. As a result, Sexton announced that he would be leaving Kawasaki after just one year with the team.

While it had been suspected for quite a while beforehand, the announcement unleashed a whirlwind of rumours regarding the 27 year old's future with some suspecting he may even switch to MXGP for 2027.

In a recent interview on the 'Candid Coverage' interview show, Sexton revealed another clue regarding his decision which appears to now be set in stone.

When asked what colour bike he would be lining up on for Anaheim 1 in 2027, Sexton gave the following response:

"I can't really say a whole bunch. I'll just say it's going to be a fender that you've seen me on before."

This certainly narrows down the potential options for 2027 to either KTM or Honda , yet it is still unclear which of the two he will rejoin. Previously, he won two 250 SX and one 450 SX title with Honda, while he secured the 2024 Pro Motocross championship on the Factory KTM.

Currently, KTM has a stacked lineup featuring Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen, as well as plenty of talent in their 250 lineup . With the closure of the Factory Husqvarna racing team, it seems plausible that they could field a three-strong lineup in the 450 class in 2027 as well.

However, Honda also brags an even stronger lineup with both Lawrence brothers on the 450 team. The pair finished 1-2 in the Pro Motocross championship this year and were hardly challenged at all as they dominated every race of the season with the exception of Ironman.

Either way, it seems that both teams will be in extremely strong positions for 2027 if they do add Sexton to their lineups, but no official announcement has yet been made to confirm the signing yet.