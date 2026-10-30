German Motocross legend and reigning AMA Supercross champion Ken Roczen put an end to the ongoing speculation about his retirement by penning a new contract extension with Suzuki.

The 32-year old, who won the 2026 Supercross title in the most spectacular circumstances earlier this year, will ride with the number one plate on his bike in 2027 after a lengthy consideration about his potential retirement.

After a career riddled with brutal injuries and near-misses, Roczen finally achieved his lifelong goal of winning the AMA Supercross title in a tense battle with Hunter Lawrence. The latter would go on to win the Motocross championship in the 'outdoor' portion of the season, defeating his younger brother Jett and a fiery debutant in Haiden Deegan, meanwhile Roczen took a sabbatical to decide on the future of his career.

Roczen was very vocal about the fact that he may retire in the winter of 2026, but it has now been announced that he will ride again for Suzuki next season.

The news has come as a great surprise and a relief to many fans, as Roczen is among the most popular and beloved riders in the entire sport. It's not simply his on-track talent that bring him such adoration, he also has one of the most grounded and humble personalities in the AMA SMX series.

Roczen's Legendary Career So Far

Roczen's list of career achievements include two AMA 450 Motocross titles (2014, 2016), two WSX Championships (2022, 2023) and an MX2 Championship (2011). He is the first German to claim the AMA Supercross title and only the third European to do so. On top of that, he is Suzuki's first champion in the series since Ryan Dungey in 2010 - so it's fair to say that he is a true legend of the sport.

Roczen has also represented Germany at the MX of Nations , where he guided the team to victory in 2012 and won the MXGP overall class in 2023 against both Jett Lawrence and Jorge Prado.

The official statement about his re-signing from Suzuki reads as follows:



"Suzuki is excited to announce that Ken Roczen will return to the AWM Fulfillment PMG Suzuki presented by Progressive/Cycle Gear team for the 2027 Supercross season to defend his championship title aboard the RM-Z450."