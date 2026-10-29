Marc Marquez recalls Valentino Rossi: “Never against anyone”

In the MotoGP Sprint in Australia, Marc Marquez won and scored twelve points that are worth double when you factor in Jorge Martin's crash. The reigning Ducati champion has reclaimed the lead in the overall standings and heads to Sepang with a 10-point advantage over his Aprilia rival. A significant chunk of the championship is at stake in Malaysia: an opportunity the #93 does not want to let slip away.

In Malaysia to pull clear in the title race

Saturday's race in Australia gave me a huge boost, but we need to stay focused," said the nine-time world champion. "The goal is to continue playing a leading role and make the most of every session and every effort." While "Martinator" and his doctors and physiotherapists are doing everything they can to get him on track in Sepang, Marc Marquez can prepare for the race weekend at his leisure. The forecast hints at a few weather surprises, and everything is still up in the air, although the nine-time world champion holds an advantage not only in terms of points in the standings , but also physically. "," said the nine-time world champion. "."

The media card

Last year, Marc Marquez did not race in Malaysia because of the injury he sustained at Mandalika. In 2024, he finished 2nd and 12th, and so far the 33-year-old from Cervera has won at Sepang only twice (2014 and 2018). In the past, other riders might have used psychological tactics to try to put pressure on their rivals. The reigning MotoGP champion knows full well the impact his statements can have inside and outside the paddock.

It brings to mind what happened in 2015, when his clash with Valentino Rossi became one of the biggest controversies in the history of motorcycle racing. Marquez has learned from the experience and admits that he often uses the media to his advantage. But there is a line he does not want to cross. "I will never use the power of the media against anyone," he admitted to the Spanish edition of Motorsport. "Perhaps I use the media to my advantage, and in fact I already do. I don't mean to gain psychological or financial benefits. I simply mean for my personal well-being, to try to find some peace of mind. But never against anyone."