What will become of MotoGP after the retirement of the greatest rider of this era—and probably of all time? There will be time to assess the implications of Marc Marquez ’s departure. For now, though, one figure looms large: the man himself. Because MM93 is leaving as a winner for eternity: now, no one can ever beat him again.

There are very few examples in motorsport of champions who have had the courage to bow out at the peak of their careers. Riders live for challenges, adrenaline and the thirst for success. It takes more courage to quit than to tackle a sweeping corner with the throttle wide open. That’s why almost everyone carries on until age, injuries or a loss of competitiveness bring them close to the limit. Their careers almost always end on a melancholy note.

Marquez and a legend carved in stone

Marquez announced his retirement five days after celebrating his tenth world title, his eighth in the premier class, as he climbed the steps to the Olympus of motorcycle racing’s gods. Fittingly, waiting at the summit to crown him was Giacomo Agostini, the only rider from the past who can match him. Marc called it quits with two years left on his Ducati contract, as well as a host of personal sponsors. He gave up tens of millions to carve the final page of his career as a sporting legend in stone. The definitive page—one that no rival, stroke of bad luck or injury will ever be able to tarnish.

Marquez beyond the limits

In the Valencia paddock, people are trying to make sense of the timing, the reasons and the logic behind his decision. But this day cannot be understood solely through the usual dynamics of sport. We need to move to another level, into the mysterious realms of the drama of extraordinary lives. Marc faced a crossroads: carry on, as an ordinary champion would, or astonish everyone yet again. By announcing his retirement, he has once more gone beyond the limits of reason—just as he did when he miraculously changed the course of a crash, or returned to winning with one arm shorter than the other, the result of the ordeal that began in 2020.

Marquez and one last sting

In the decisive phase of this final season, Marc was not only relentless on track; he also became supremely strategic off it, particularly in his dealings with the media. With astonishing clarity, he managed to pre-empt every potential point of controversy that critics might have used against him. He learned the art of getting his excuses in first, handily winning the battle against his most underhanded detractors. He has retired as an icon, and no hater will get the satisfaction of seeing him defeated. This is where it ends, whether you like it or not.

Marquez like Cary Grant

Marc is a child of this era, so he may not know the story of Cary Grant. We’re talking about the great Hollywood star who, in 1966, at the height of his success, retired from acting, turning down a script put before him by the master Alfred Hitchcock. It was a spectacular piece of theatre, much like Marquez’s move, which left millions of fans around the world stunned. When asked why he had done it, Cary penned a line that cemented his legend even further: "Better to leave them wanting more than to have them pity you".

No one would ever see Cary Grant acting as an old, tired man. Nor will anyone see Marc Marquez that way.