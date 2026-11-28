The rider from Romagna put in a superb performance in the Sprint in Valencia and is keen to bid farewell to his current team in the best possible way before joining Aprilia: can he do it again in the full-length race?

Enea Bastianini’s two-year stint on the KTM RC16 has not been easy. He has not achieved the results he hoped for when he chose the Tech3 team over Aprilia. But it is too late for regrets: all he can do now is look ahead and try to bring this experience to the most positive possible conclusion before turning the page. The rider from Rimini is managing to do just that. After qualifying seventh, having made it through Q1 to Q2, he claimed an excellent third place in the MotoGP sprint race in Valencia . It was his second Saturday podium in 2026 and his third overall aboard the Austrian bike; the first came at Brno in 2025. Reaching the podium again in the full-length race will be difficult, but he seems to have the potential to finish in the top five or six. It would be a fine way to close the KTM Tech3 chapter before starting his Aprilia Trackhouse one.

MotoGP Valencia: Bastianini’s joy after the sprint race

MotoGP Valencia: can Bastianini reach the podium again in the full-length race?

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the 2020 Moto2 world champion recalled promising the KTM Tech3 garage that he would make it onto the podium before their time together came to an end: "I promised the team. After the Japanese GP, I told them I would find a way to do it. To be honest, I arrived in Valencia no longer all that convinced, because this is a track where I’ve always struggled in the past. In fact, my best MotoGP result here had been eighth place. But today I got on the podium. It’s true that Marquez had to serve a penalty—an odd one, you might say—but I would have done everything I could to be up there".

Bastianini was jokingly asked whether his promise was about the sprint race or the full-length race. This was his reply, naturally with a smile: "Let’s not get ahead of ourselves... When I got back to parc fermé, I immediately told the team, ‘I don’t know if this counts.’ We’ll see on Sunday...".

Enea will arrive at the Trackhouse garage fired up

Bastianini is highly motivated to end the final GP in Valencia on a positive note, convinced that it could also give him an advantage as he takes his first steps with the Trackhouse team: "It will definitely be useful to end things this way. I have to say that we made an important step forward midway through the season. Qualifying had been a bit of a weakness, but I’ve finally managed to get some of that back. I want to thank the whole team for the tremendous work they’ve done. It hasn’t been easy for me or the team, because we struggled at a circuit like Valencia. A new adventure starts on Tuesday; I’ll think about it from Monday".

He does not want to think too much about the moment he gets on the Aprilia. For now, the rider from Romagna is focused on his final race in KTM Tech3 colours, hoping for a satisfying finish: "It’s great to have found a solution to something that had seemed almost impossible. At the start of the year, I wouldn’t say I was downhearted, but I was struggling to process what was happening. Then, little by little, the team and I did a great job together and came to understand each other".