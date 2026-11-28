The plan was simple: have the two riders work together to push them both toward the front. In qualifying for the final Moto2 round in Valencia, however, the slipstream swap strategy chosen by the Intact GP team produced mixed results.

Senna Agius claimed pole position with a new outright lap record, while Manuel Gonzalez, the title contender, will start only from tenth place. This came on the very day his rival Izan Guevara secured a spot on the front row.

Intact’s plan and the missed slipstream

Gonzalez arrived at the final round leading the standings by 4.5 points over Guevara, a Pramac Yamaha rider. The situation called for a risk-free qualifying session, but the championship leader’s Saturday quickly became complicated. In his first run, the Spaniard failed to put in a safe lap. Then, on his decisive attempt, he chose not to follow his teammate and instead latched onto Ivan Ortola. The decision derailed the strategy devised in the garage, more through an execution error than a flaw in the plan.

The result is a start from the fourth row, alongside rookie Jose Antonio Rueda and Adrian Huertas. In tomorrow’s race, Gonzalez will therefore have to make up several places to keep Guevara at bay, with his rival starting seven spots ahead.

Record-breaking Agius, Guevara on the front row

The lap that earned the Australian pole came in the final two minutes of Q2, precisely in the run when Gonzalez was supposed to take advantage of his slipstream. Agius snatched the top spot from Dani Holgado, who tried to respond on his final lap but lost ground in the last sector, settling for second. For Intact GP, Agius’s top spot is above all a consolation. Guevara, meanwhile, stayed close to the front throughout the session, at one point coming within just four thousandths of the fastest time before finishing third.

Alex Escrig will start from the second row, fourth after a late charge that put him ahead of Alonso Lopez. The Spaniard had opened the session with record-breaking times but could not improve enough to remain on the front row. Ortola, the fastest rider in Q1, climbed to sixth. Dani Muñoz, Collin Veijer and Luca Lunetta will start from the third row.

Penalty for Vietti, disappointing showing from David Alonso

Celestino Vietti made it through Q1 at the last moment and finished Q2 in thirteenth place, but he must serve a three-place grid penalty for failing to respect the yellow flags during practice. The Italian rider therefore drops to the sixth row, alongside Joe Roberts, who crashed at Turn 2 late in the session after making it through Q1, and Zonta van den Goorbergh. The penalty promotes Filip Salac, Barry Baltus and Mario Aji, who advanced from Q1, to the fifth row. Among the major riders who failed to make Q2 was David Alonso, who could not find a way through the opening session and will start twenty-first.

1st row: Agius, Holgado, Guevara

Escrig fourth, ahead of Alonso Lopez

3rd row: Muñoz, Veijer, Lunetta

4th row: Gonzalez (10th), Rueda, Huertas

5th row: Salac, Baltus, Aji

6th row: Vietti (penalized), Roberts, van den Goorbergh