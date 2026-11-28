Marc Marquez ’s farewell has come as a bolt from the blue in the MotoGP paddock. The news has also shocked his former team, Honda, where three years ago he left behind friends and trusted colleagues as he set out to end his career on a winning note. Here is the immediate reaction from team manager Alberto Puig, who shared some of the finest moments of his life as a rider with the ten-time world champion.

Puig and Marquez: a relationship spanning more than ten years

Alberto Puig says he is glad Marc Marquez has decided to retire. It may seem strange to hear that from someone who worked so closely with the rider from Cervera for so long, but the Honda team principal has his reasons. With MotoGP’s first free practice session underway in Valencia and the news of Marc’s retirement still fresh, the Catalan manager reflected on this historic moment in an interview with Dazn.

In Alberto Puig’s view, the 33-year-old from Cervera has achieved something extraordinary. The Ducati rider has won the World Championship again, but he did so with a right arm that continues to cause him pain—a problem the Honda team principal knows all too well. Alberto was in the HRC garage that Sunday in July 2020, when Marc suffered a heavy crash at Jerez and fractured his humerus. He was by his side during the three years in which the rider went in and out of operating theatres and race tracks, before leaving Honda.

"He won the championship, but let’s be honest: he struggled to do so because of the physical limitations in his arm. And seeing him race in those conditions, well, obviously that’s not what we would want," Puig commented. "I think it’s the right decision, made at the right time. These decisions are always difficult, especially for a rider like Marc, after winning the championship... He made a difficult decision, but at the right moment."

A decision worthy of a legend

Rumors had been circulating for some time. Marquez is leaving as a champion, with a factory Ducati at his disposal and having proved that he can still win a World Championship. His last title rival will not get the chance to exact revenge in 2027. "I’m very happy that he made this decision. The legacy he leaves behind is incredible; he will retire as the greatest in history, and the best part is that no one will ever be able to beat him again. You have to be very brave to make a decision like this."

At the end of the interview, Alberto stopped talking about Marquez the rider and began talking about him as a person. After all these years, ten world titles and becoming one of the best-known Spanish athletes in the world, Puig still enjoys meeting the same young man from Cervera he first met in the paddock years ago. "He has done the unthinkable, kept his cool in the most impossible situations, and most importantly, he is still Marc—the Marc we knew so long ago, a country boy you can meet and laugh with. He has held on to the essence of an ordinary person, even though he’s a guy from another galaxy. That says a lot," Alberto Puig concluded.